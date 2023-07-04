Back to 15 season 2 cast list and characters explored

The second season of Netflix's Back to 15 is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The series centers around a 30-year-old woman who travels back in time in order to change certain events from her past. A short synopsis of the show, as per Netflix, reads:

''Anita needs to go back to age 15 to try to fix her sister Luiza's life. However, Joel hacked into her Floguinho account and also became a time traveler. After a disastrous day in which he interferes with everyone's lives, Anita returns to 2021 only to discover that her perfect moment in Paris with Henrique is no more. Everything is different.''

The synopsis further states:

''And now? Anita and Joel must join forces to put everything back on track and fix the future. In the midst of all this, she will still have to decide who she wants to be with: the romantic Henrique, the partner Joel or... the unlikely and irresistible Fabrício.''

The show stars Maisa Silva in the lead role, along with numerous others playing significant supporting characters. The series' first season has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Back to 15 season 2 cast list: Maisa Silva and others to star in Netflix's drama series

1) Maisa Silva as Anita

Maisa Silva plays the lead role of Anita in Netflix's Back to 15. Anita is extremely unhappy with her life and manages to go back in time 15 years in order to fix certain events from her past. Anita is the protagonist and it's her journey that forms the crux of the story.

Maisa Silva has been superb throughout the first season, and based on the second season's trailer, viewers can expect another memorable performance from her in the show.

Her other notable acting credits include Ela disse, Ele disse, Cinderela Pop, Tudo Por Um Popstar: O Filme, and Carinha de Anjo, among many more.

2) João Guilherme as Fabrício

João Guilherme essays the role of Fabrício in the Netflix drama series. Fabrício is one of Anita's romantic interests. He's an extremely charming and charismatic youngster who plays a key role in Anita's life.

Guilhereme has received high praise from viewers and critics for his performance throughout the first season.

Viewers can look forward to him delivering another impressive performance in the upcoming installment. He's previously appeared in The Adventures of Pollyanna, Cúmplices de um Resgate - O Show, Entrando Numa Roubada, and many more.

3) Antonio Carrara as Joel

Antonio Carrara plays the role of Joel in Back to 15. Joel hacks into one of Anita's accounts and also manages to time travel, causing absolute chaos.

It'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored in the new season. Actor Antonio Carrara is known for his appearances in Dom, Call Me Bruna, Romance, and Lúcia McCartney, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Back to 15 stars numerous others in key supporting/minor roles. These include:

Klara Castanho as Carol

Pedro Vinicius as Cesar

Lucca Picon as Douglas

Caio Cabral as Henrique

Don't forget to catch all the episodes of Back to 15 season 2 on Netflix on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

