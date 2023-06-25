7 best iconic movies leaving Netflix in July 2023

Netflix is known for hosting one of the best and most extensive catalog of titles for its subscribers.

With over 6000 titles to offer in its library, Netflix easily has something for everyone. From dramas to comedies, thrillers to romances, and documentaries to limited series, the streaming service always has the best to offer its subscribers.

While original content has become quite the rage among audiences, classic and iconic titles have always been a great source of entertainment. Understandably, Netflix also has a bunch of these titles in its library.

However, the streaming platform periodically updates its catalog with newer titles while doing away with some of the older ones which have streamed for some time now. In this article, we list out some of the most iconic movies that will be gone from Netflix's library in July 2023.

If you have been thinking about catching any of the titles mentioned below, don't be late, because you may not get to watch them anytime soon.

Psycho, Austin Powers and more - 7 of the most iconic titles that will be removed from Netflix in July 2023

1) Psycho

Psycho (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Psycho is undoubtedly one of the best movies from acclaimed filmmaker, Alfred Hitchcock's filmography. The psychological horror thriller was released in 1960 from the house of Paramount Pictures. With Hitchcock in the director's chair, the screenplay was written by Joseph Stefano with inspiration from Robert Bloch's 1959 novel of the same name.

The cast featured prominent actors of the era like Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin, Martin Balsam and others in pivotal roles.

Psycho follows Marion Crane, a young woman who steals money from her employer and flees for Fairvale, California. But when she decides to rest for the night at the isolated Bates Motel, she gets murdered.

Following a missing Marion and worried employer, a private detective is hired to get to the bottom of her disappearance, which leads to the uncovering of one of cinema's most iconic reveals.

The film will be removed from Netflix's library on July 1.

2) Bad Boys I and II

Bad Boys I and II (Image via Columbia Pictures)

Bad Boys is a classic buddy cop action comedy from the house of Columbia Pictures under Sony. The original film, Bad Boys, was released in 1995 and kicked off the franchise with Michael Bay as the director.

The cast featured Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the lead roles alongside Theresa Randle, John Salley, Joe Pantoliano, Téa Leoni, Tchéky Karyo and others in pivotal roles.

Bad Boys follows the misadventures of Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, two Miami Police Narcotics officers. The films entail their efforts to catch the bad guys, in the process of which, their ragtag attitude and boisterous actions often cause quite the damage. However, their heroic job always wins hearts in the end.

Netflix US is currently hosting the first two films of the series. However, at the start of July, they will be removed from the listing.

3) The Austin Powers film series

Austin Powers (Image via New Line Cinema)

Austin Powers is an iconic spy comedy film series from the house of New Line Cinema. The franchise opened with its first film Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery in 1997, and went on to release two more installments - Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me in 1999 and Austin Powers in Goldmember in 2002.

The franchise has cast some extremely popular stars among its cast throughout the film series which include Mike Myers in the titular role alongside Elizabeth Hurley, Heather Graham, Beyoncé, Seth Green, Michael York, Robert Wagner, Mindy Sterling, and Verne Taylor among others.

The Austin Powers franchise was created as a parody of the 1960s spy genre, especially the original James Bond films. The films follow the eccentric British spy, Austin Powers, on his many adventures. Armed with a flamboyant fashion sense from the 1960s and crude humor along with some retro spy gadgets, Austin Powers fights the evils in this world.

The franchise garnered worldwide popularity and a cult following, becoming a pop culture phenomenon of sorts.

All three films are currently available for streaming on Netflix but will be removed on July 1.

4) Ip Man franchise

Ip Man (Image via Mandarin Cinema)

Ip Man is a Hong Kong biographical martial arts film franchise, originally from the house of New Mandarin Cinema. The series kicked off with the 2008 release, Ip Man, and has since released three more successors alongside a spin-off movie.

Some notable names among the cast for the franchise include Donnie Yen as the eponymous character alongside Lynn Hung, Simon Yam, Calvin Cheng, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Zhang Jin, and Danny Chan among others.

The Ip Man film series is a fictionalized recollection of the life of the eponymous legendary Wing Chun master who taught masters such as Bruce Lee. If you are a fan of martial arts movies and love the thrill of watching thrilling hand-to-hand combat sequences, then this is the perfect film series to check out.

Netflix currently lists all four films from the original series in its library but will be removing them on July 20.

5) The Pursuit of Happyness

The Pursuit of Happyness (Image via Sony Pictures)

The Pursuit of Happyness is a biographical drama from the house of Sony Pictures. Directed by Gabriele Muccino, the film was released in 2006 with a screenplay from Steven Conrad. It was inspired by the memoir of the same name by Chris Gardner and Quicky Troupe.

The film starred Will Smith in the central role of Gardner alongside Jaden Smith, Thandiwe Newton, Brian Howe, Kurt Fuller and others in pivotal roles. The film itself received average reviews while Smith's performance and Gardner's story itself garnered quite acclaim.

Set in 1981 San Francisco, The Pursuit of Happyness tells the story of Chris Garnder, a struggling salesman who fights desperately to make ends meet and stay afloat with his family. The film is a heart-touching story of how he struggles through homelessness, extreme poverty and other hardships to finally come to a point in life where he could afford the happiness that he deserved.

The film will be removed from Netflix's library on July 31.

6) Skyfall

Skyfall (Image via Columbia Pictures)

Skyfall is a classic spy film from the house of Sony Pictures that was released in 2012. It was the 23rd film from the James Bond franchise and the third with Daniel Craig as Agent 007. Sam Mendes directed the film with a screenplay from Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and John Logan.

The film stars Craig in the lead role alongside Javier Bardem, Judi Bench, Ralph Fiennes, Naomi Harris, Ben Whishaw, Albert Finney, Bérénice Marlohe, Rory Kinnear and others in pivotal roles.

Skyfall became a classic new-age Bond film and garnered critical acclaim for its direction, action sequences and musical score. Also, Adele's rendition of the title song became a huge hit worldwide.

Skyfall follows the iconic MI6 agent 007, James Bond, as he goes on another mission to save the world. When MI6 is threatened by a cyberterrorist, Bond sets off on a journey across the world, which ultimately brings him back to his place of origin, making him confront his own past.

Skyfall will be exiting Netflix on July 31.

7) Julie & Julia

Julie & Julia (Image via Sony Pictures)

Julie & Julia is a biographical comedy-drama from the house of Sony Pictures. Directed and written by Nora Ephron, the film was released in 2009 with inspiration from Julia Child's autobiography, My Life in France, and basing it on Julia Anne Powell's 2005 book, Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen.

The film starred Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci and Chris Messina in pivotal roles. It became a Meryl Streep classic, winning her multiple prestigious awards for her performance.

Made in a unique interweaving pattern, the film brings together two separate stories set in two different time periods, to tell a timeless and congruent story. It is essentially a visual adaptation of Julia Powell's journey of cooking every recipe in Julia's French cookbook within a year.

Julie & Julia will be gone from Netflix after July 31.

The above movies are some of the most notable titles that Netflix has hosted over the years. However, if you haven't seen them yet or just want to revisit them, now is definitely the time to do so. Once they leave Netflix, you might not get to see these movies ever again on the streaming platform.

