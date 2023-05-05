What happened to Theresa Randle? Net worth explored as concerning video goes viral in wake of Bad Boys 4 recasting

A viral video featuring Theresa Randle has increased concern among the public after she was spotted sitting in a walker. In the video posted by Instagram user @bigdoglerdy, Randle was seen speaking to the locals. She wore a Disneyland sweater, plaid pants, a baseball cap, and gloves.

The news comes following reports of her role being recast in the fourth Bad Boys installment. Randle's former manager and publicist, Roger Neal, also spoke about the video, saying that it is her.

Neal added that he no longer represents Randle and has been receiving calls from several casting agents all these years, but he has no idea about Theresa's current manager. Randle was a resident of Beverly Hills in the days when Neal was working with her, but she later changed her number and email address.

Theresa Randle's net worth is reported to be around $3 million

Theresa Randle has gained recognition over the years for her flawless performances on screen and television. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 58-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $3 million.

She has played minor roles in some TV shows, including A Different World, Seinfeld, Duckman: Private D*ck/Family Man, The Twisted Tales of Felix the Cat, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. She played the role of Cordelia Banks, PhD, for eight episodes of the Lifetime comedy-drama series State of Mind. Randle made her debut in 1987 with the comedy-fantasy film Maid to Order.

She gained recognition for her appearance as Theresa Burnett in the Bad Boys films. The first two Michael Bay-directed movies were released in 1995 and 2003, respectively, while the third movie came out in 2020. The franchise has been commercially successful, and while the first two films received negative reviews, the third film has received a positive reception.

Theresa Randle has been featured in various other films like Near Dark, The Guardian, The Five Heartbeats, Malcolm X, Spawn, The Hunt for Eagle One, The Hunt for Eagle One: Crash Point, and more.

Theresa Randle replaced in Bad Boys 4

Theresa Randle has been replaced by Tasha Smith in Bad Boys 4 (Images via Cesare Bonazza and Prince Williams/Getty Images)

While Theresa Randle has accumulated a huge fanbase with her appearance in the Bad Boys films, she won't be appearing in the upcoming fourth film, which is currently under development. Randle's role will be played by Tasha Smith.

Smith is well-known for her performance as Carol Holloway in the musical drama series Empire, which airs on Fox. She has also portrayed Angela Williams in Tyler Perry's films, Why Did I Get Married? and Why Did I Get Married Too?

Smith has also pursued a successful career as a director. She has helmed the episodes of several TV shows, including Tales, Black Lightning, 9-1-1, Big Sky, Our Kind of People, P-Valley, Black Mafia Family, Star, and Bel Air.

Bad Boys 4 was announced immediately after the release of Bad Boys for Life in 2020. However, Will Smith's Oscars 2022 slap incident caused controversy, casting the fourth movie's future in doubt. Smith and Martin Lawrence then teased the film through a video shared on Instagram.

Smith and Lawrence would reprise their roles as detectives Mike and Marcus. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be returning to the director's chair once again, and the screenplay will be penned by Chris Bremner. Plot details for the film have not been disclosed until now.

