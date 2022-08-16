What time will High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Episode 4 air on Disney+? Details explored

Tim Federle's musical drama series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, based on the High School Musical films, is currently in its third season. Episode 4 of the season is set to air on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT.

The series stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie A. Rodriguez, and Adrian Lyles, in various roles. Produced under the banner of Chorus Boy and Salty Pictures in association with Disney Channel, the show revolves around a bunch of talented musicians at East High.

Season 3 of the musical series took the students away from school and brought them to Camp Shallow Lake, presenting the Wildcats with new challenges and an unforgettable summer full of teen romance, fun, and the great outdoors. The season is centered on the high-stakes production of Frozen and a behind-the-scenes documentary of the production.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Episode 4 - Where to watch, what to expect, and more

With a total of eight episodes in the season, the third installment of the musical series is set to hit its halfway mark on August 17, 2022 at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT with the premiere of its fourth episode, titled No Drama.

New episodes are dropped on a weekly basis every Wednesday only on Disney+, since the series is a Disney Channel production. The good news for fans of the show is that it has already been renewed for a fourth season. Viewers can, therefore, rest assured even after the season ends that they won't have to wait too long for more.

What to expect from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Episode 4?

The fourth episode of Season 3, titled No Drama, was written by Nneka Gerstle and will follow the events from the previous episode, which revolved majorly around the casting for the camp's Frozen production. The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"A group of students at East High stages performances of popular musicals for the school's theater productions, only to realize that there is as much drama that happens offstage as there is onstage."

The episode title No Drama sounds ironic given that where there's a bunch of teenagers, there's bound to be drama, and the Wildcats are no exception. The High School Musical mockumentary series features East High students navigating love, life, and musical challenges wherever they go.

With a high-stakes production to take place onstage, there's bound to be plenty of drama offstage as students maneuver challenges without an adult mentor.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Episode 3 recap

Episode 3 centered on the casting for the Frozen production. The lead roles of Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff went to Gina, Kourtney, and Ricky respectively. E.J. was shocked to discover that Val cast him as Sven the reindeer, in addition to his role as the director.

Maddox took the group on an overnight camping trip to initiate the new attendees. E.J. led a camp song called Ballad of Susan Fine, and Maddox told a ghost story. Jet and Maddox had a confrontation, revealing that they were siblings. Meanwhile, Ricky and Gina bonded.

Ashlyn came to terms with being cast in the ensemble as opposed to the lead role and began to question her identity, which led her to pen down a song called Rising.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Episode 4 will air on Disney+ on August 17, 2022.

