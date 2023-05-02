Joshua Kushner net worth: Karlie Kloss' husband's fortune explored amid pregnancy news

American supermodel Karlie Kloss is ready to welcome another child with her husband Joshua Kushner. The duo confirmed the news while on their way to the coveted Met Gala event on Monday, May 1, with Kloss showing off her baby bump in a black dress that had pearls all across it.

As the duo stepped out of the Mark Hotel in New York City, Kloss spoke to reporters present at the venue for some time. Following the conversation, Kushner accompanied the 30-year-old out for the gala's red carpet. A source for Us Weekly stated:

"Karlie has only told a few close friends about this pregnancy, she and Joshua are so excited to be expanding their family. Karlie is relieved that everyone will know now."

Joshua Kushner's net worth is reported to be around $3.5 billion

Joshua Kushner was born to Charles Kushner, who is also a billionaire. The former has been the founder of companies like Thrive Capital and Oscar Health, which have contributed to his wealth over the years.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 37-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 billion. He established a venture capital firm called Thrive Capital in 2009 and it led to the birth of other capital funds like Thrive II, Thrive III, and Thrive IV.

Thrive also invested in Instagram and the valuation was reported to be around $500 million. While the deal closed in 2012, Instagram was acquired for $1 billion by Facebook. Thrive later invested in Oscar Health Inc., a medical technology company.

Thrive later raised funds worth $175 million in a round in January this year and it valued the company at around $5.3 billion. Joshua Kushner was 50% owner of Thrive's equity and adding to the net worth of his family, it led to an increase in his earnings and his net worth is $1.5 billion more than his brother's father-in-law, Donald Trump.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have been married since 2018

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner first met in 2012 (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner first met in 2012, although detailed information on the same is not available. They were reported to be dating the same year they were spotted together at the Victoria's Secret fashion show afterparty.

Kloss and Kushner made their first public appearance at the Robin Hood Foundation Gala in 2013. They then went together for the Coachella Music Festival in 2015 and there were rumors in 2017 that they were engaged. However, Kloss revealed the news in 2018 via Instagram where she posted a picture and wrote:

"I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over."

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner exchanged vows in October 2018 in a private ceremony and organized another ceremony at the Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming, in June 2019. The duo were expecting their first child in October 2020 and welcomed their son, Levi Joseph, in March 2021.

Karlie Kloss has been a successful model all these years; she started her career at the age of 17. The former Victoria's Secret supermodel has worked for different modeling agencies and has also hosted the Bravo reality series, Project Runway.

