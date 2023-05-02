Gordon Lightfoot net worth: Fortune explored as Canadian folk legend dies aged 84

Well-known singer and guitarist Gordon Lightfoot recently passed away on Monday, May 1, at the age of 84. His agent Victoria Lord confirmed the news, adding that he was hospitalized at the Toronto-based Sunnybrook Hospital. The veteran artist had reportedly canceled his tour a few weeks ago due to health issues.

Gordon's family also disclosed the news in an official statement shared on Lightfoot's Facebook page, which mentioned that he died at 7:30 pm on Monday. The statement added that he is survived by his wife Kim Hasse, six children, and several grandchildren.

Several people expressed grief on social media, including Justin Trudeau, who wrote that the world has lost one of its greatest singers and songwriters, adding:

"Gordon Lightfoot captured our country's spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada's soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever. To his family, friends, and many fans across the country and around the world: I'm keeping you in my thoughts at this difficult time."

Journalist Sam Rubin wrote on Facebook that his sister was a big fan of Lightfoot. Stating that he witnessed the late artist perform several times, he added:

"So many hits, and perhaps the very best songs were not big hits at all. He toured regularly for decades – this is a huge loss. What a great singer."

Gordon Lightfoot's net worth was estimated to be around $40 million

Gordon Lightfoot has earned a lot from his career in the music industry (Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Gordon Lightfoot gained recognition over the years for his albums and singles, most of which were given gold and multi-platinum status. According to CelebrityNetWorth, Lightfoot's net worth was estimated to be around $40 million, courtesy of his successful career in the music industry.

Lightfoot was residing in North York, Toronto, where his 1999-brought $4 million is situated. It is located near one owned by Canadian rapper Drake.

Gordon released around 19 albums and 47 singles throughout his career. The journey started with his debut album, Lightfoot! in 1966, followed by The Way I Feel, Did She Mention My Name? and Back Here on Earth until 1968.

His fifth album, Sit Down Young Stranger, released in 1970, reached the 12th spot on the US Billboard 200 that year. He continued to release more albums like Summer Side of Life, Old Dan's Records, Summertime Dream, Shadows, Waiting for You, Harmony, Solo, and more.

Gordon Lightfoot released three live albums that include Two Tones at the Village Corner, Sunday Concert, and All Live. He also released some compilation albums like Gord's Gold, The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, Songbook, and The Original Lightfoot.

Lightfoot was also beloved for his singles like Adios, Adios, Ribbon of Darkness, Bitter Green, Beautiful, Race Among the Ruins, Without You, Stay Loose, I'll Prove My Love, A Painter Passing Through, Plans Of My Own, and more.

