Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell net worth: Fortunes explored amid engagement news

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell recently got engaged. The news comes after a picture of the duo snuggling by the poolside was posted by Cyrus on her Instagram Story in November 2022. Tish revealed the good news through Instagram, where she posted a carousel of pictures with the caption:

"A thousand times…. YES @dominicpurcell.__"

The post had two pictures, with the first featuring a close-up of Cyrus and Purcell's hands. Purcell was seen holding Cyrus from the back, with the latter's engagement ring clearly visible. The second picture had the duo smiling for the camera, with Purcell leaning towards Cyrus to kiss her.

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell have earned a lot from their respective careers

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's net worth has been a result of their successful careers (Image via tishcyrus/Instagram)

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are both members of the entertainment industry and have been highly successful in their fields. Their success has contributed to their earnings over the years.

Tish Cyrus

Cyrus has produced several films and according to CelebrityNetWorth, the 55-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. The majority of her earnings have been the result of her frequent appearances in films and television. She played an uncredited role in Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert, released in 2008.

She has also been a producer and executive producer for several film and TV projects. The list includes The Last Song, Truly Tish, Brandiville, Take 2, LOL, So Undercover, and more. That apart, Tish has appeared in TV shows and films like Miley: The Movement, The Talk, Entertainment Tonight, The Insider, and more.

Dominic Purcell

Purcell has gained recognition for his performances in films and television. This has helped him accumulate a lot of wealth and according to CelebrityNetWorth, the 53-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $4 million.

Purcell appeared as Lincoln Burrows in five episodes of Prison Break. He has also played the role of Mick Rory/Heat Wave in The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Arrow. His film credits include Three Way, The Gravedancers, Officer Down, Abandoned, Gridlocked, and more.

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's relationship histories explored

Tish Cyrus was previously married to Billy Ray Cyrus. The duo exchanged vows in 1993 and had five children together – daughters Miley, Noah, and Brandi, as well as sons Trace and Braison.

Tish and Billy had to face some ups and downs in their relationship and they even appealed twice for divorce in 2010 and 2013. Tish appealed for divorce again in April last year and according to court documents, the couple separated two years ago.

Dominic Purcell was previously married to Rebecca Williamson and has four kids with her. They tied the knot in 1998 and split in 2008. Purcell then dated actress AnnaLynne McCord from 2011 to 2014.

There had been no announcement about the couple's wedding at the time of writing this article.

