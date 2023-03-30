How many dogs did Paul O'Grady have? Names explored as Battersea Home pays tribute

Paul O'Grady passed away on March 28 at the age of 67. His husband Andre Portasio shared a statement while speaking to the PA News Agency and said that he passed away "unexpectedly but peacefully."

While the public has expressed their grief on different social media platforms, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home also paid tribute to him. Paul was a popular animal lover and had a close relationship with the organization after he joined as their ambassador in 2012. He had five pet dogs he shared with Portasio.

Battersea @Battersea_ We’re deeply saddened to learn that our wonderful, kind friend and beloved Ambassador Paul O’Grady MBE has passed away. He will be so dearly missed by all of us at Battersea. Our love and thoughts go out to all of Paul's family and friends at this difficult time. We’re deeply saddened to learn that our wonderful, kind friend and beloved Ambassador Paul O’Grady MBE has passed away. He will be so dearly missed by all of us at Battersea. Our love and thoughts go out to all of Paul's family and friends at this difficult time. https://t.co/hjfwBcu7sz

In an interview with the PA News Agency, Battersea chief executive Peter Laurie stated that they are feeling sad over his sudden demise and that he will be remembered forever as a "devoted animal lover with the biggest heart."

Peter added:

"Paul will always be associated with Battersea and we are truly saddened to have lost such a true friend and huge part of our charity. Paul had an extremely hands-on approach as a Battersea ambassador and has been fundamental in helping our charity to communicate important campaign messages."

Paul O'Grady's co-star on For The Love Of Dogs, Ali Taylor, stated that he met several dogs and developed an interest in them while he was involved with Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Paul O'Grady's dogs and their names explored

As mentioned earlier, Paul O'Grady was known for being an animal lover. Apart from being an ambassador for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, he was also a recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Animal Welfare at the Animal Hero Awards in 2016.

Paul and his husband Andre Portasio had five dogs and the couple were the owners of a farm in Adlington, which was home to various animals like goats, sheep, pigs, and llamas.

Their first dog was a Chihuahua Jack Russell-cross named Eddie. The other two included a Maltese, Conchita, and a mongrel, Arfur. He then adopted another mongrel, Nancy, in 2020. The pair's fifth dog was Sausage, a wire-haired dachshund.

Paul had another dog named Buster Elvis Savage, a shih tzu-bichon frise cross. Buster died of cancer in 2009 and was featured on one of O'Grady's shows. Paul adopted a dog, Boycie, who died in 2020.

Although he was an animal lover, Paul could not adopt any more pets due to a contract clause while he was appearing on For The Love of Dogs.

Paul O'Grady was known for his appearances on television

Paul O'Grady shifted to London during the 70s and his drag act as Lily Savage became popular a few years later. He soon started working as a comedian and performed at several places.

He became popular for his television appearances from the 90s and was featured on TV shows like The Big Breakfast, Blankety Blank, Lily Live!, and more. He was known for his appearances on BBC Radio 2 since 2009 and left the radio station last year.

O'Grady was a recipient of several accolades at the National Television Awards, British Comedy Awards, British Academy Television Awards, and British Comedy Awards.

