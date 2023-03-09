Mike Epps Indy airport incident explained as comedian faces investigation

Comedian Mike Epps is possibly set to become a victim of another legal issue as a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber ammunition was discovered in his possession at the Indianapolis International Airport checkpoint on Sunday, March 5.

According to USA Today, Epps claimed that he forgot to take the weapon out of his bag, which was found on a screening table. Although the gun was seized by airport authorities, they told Epps about what he needed to do in order to get it back.

IvyShark @IvyShark_ SaycheeseDGTL: Mike Epps under investigation after he brought a loaded handgun to airport SaycheeseDGTL: Mike Epps under investigation after he brought a loaded handgun to airport https://t.co/97xXGVANis

No charges have been imposed against Epps so far, and this might happen if the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office decides to do so. According to TSA guidelines on firearms, unloaded guns can be transported in a locked hard-sided container as checked-in baggage only and the same must be informed during security checks so that access to the weapon can be restricted.

Epps arrived in town on March 5 for his Straight Jokers! No Chaser Comedy Tour, scheduled to be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mike Epps's legal problems and controversies explored in wake of his recent controversy

Mike Epps was involved in a few other legal issues in the past (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Mike Epps’ recent problem at the airport is not the first time that he has had a confrontation with the authorities.

An arrest warrant was issued against Epps in 2014 after he had an online dispute with comedian LaVar Walker. The latter was attacked by the former and his bodyguards after Walker made a video poking fun of Epps when he allegedly punched an actress for fighting with his wife.

Epps revealed via Instagram in 2017 that he was jailed for two years on charges of selling drugs, adding that after his release, he able to establish himself as a popular face in the world of comedy.

Epps has also been slammed in the past for one of his standup acts where he made fun of children undergoing physical and mental health problems.

Additionally, one of his acts became the subject of criticism in 2017 when he used a kangaroo as people witnessed the animal feeling uncomfortable. Following the response to the act, Epps apologized and promised not to repeat it again.

Mike Epps to appear in Sony's Spider Man upcoming installment next year

Mike Epps will next appear in the superhero film Madame Web, which is the next installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Directed by S.J. Clarkson, the film is scheduled for release on February 16, 2024, and features Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in the lead roles.

Epps has also been cast in the Apple TV+ miniseries, Lady in the Lake. The producers have not announced a release date for the show but it features Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram, Y’lan Noel, Mikey Madison, and many other A-listers from the entertainment industry.

Epps is popular for his appearances on TV shows like The Sopranos, Def Poetry Jam, Def Comedy Jam, Real Husbands of Hollywood, The Upshaws, and more. He has also played important roles in films like Dr. Dolittle 2, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Death Wish, On the Come Up, and more.

