Who was Neal Currey? Tributes pour in as wife confirms death of firearms influencer

Firearms influencer and former Army Ranger Neal Currey recently passed away at the age of 42. His wife Casey Nichelle Currey confirmed the news in a social media post where she shared a picture of her husband and their family and wrote,

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our treasured Neal Currey passed away on September 10, 2022. To know Neal was to love him. We have lost a wonderful husband, father, son, brother and friend. We will never be the same without Neal in our lives.”

Casey concluded the post by stating that funeral arrangements were being planned, and the details would be shared with the public soon. She mentioned that they would miss him dearly, and the loss was deeply felt by many.

Currey’s cause of death was not revealed at the time and further details on the same are currently awaited. A GoFundMe page has been launched by Currey’s family seeking help to cover the cost of the services and other things. The page aims to collect $250,000 and donations of $6,395 have already been made.

Everything we know about Neal Currey

Neal Currey was famous as the founder of Ready Gunner (Image via neal/Instagram)

Neal Currey was known as the founder of Ready Gunner, one of the most famous full-service gun shops in the country. He was successful in the world of business specifically because of his family history.

Currey’s grandfather Jack launched a whitewater guide service during the 50s with balsa wood rafts to float the San Juan River in southern Utah. The rafts continue to be used on big rivers to this day. Neal’s father Steve took over the family guide business in Idaho and took clients down the waterways of Selway and Middle Fork of the Salmon River.

Neal Currey accompanied his father on the river adventures, and before he joined the military at 24, he had already traveled to every continent. Neal said that he was rowing baggage boats when he was only 14. He worked in the family business for around 10 years before he began planning his next adventure. He said,

“This was post-Sept. 11. That hit me hard, as I’m sure it hit most Americans hard, and I wanted to go do something. It p***ed me off. I wanted to do something to support my country.”

Currey signed for the Army on an Option 40 contract which immediately recruited him into the 75th Ranger Regiment. He made it to the 2nd Ranger Batallion, and he attended Ranger School. He then joined a three-week course at the 75th Ranger Regiment’s Pre-Ranger Course. He decided to knock out the final land navigation segment in the next 24 to 36 hours, following which he could go home for a break.

When Neal Currey was deployed to Afghanistan after returning to the 2nd Ranger Batallion, his father was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He went back to Utah, buried his father, and finished all the work in two days. He conducted action raids while he was a member of the JSOC Task Force.

Following his service in the army, he joined as a project manager and consultant for Specialized Reconnaissance Assault Transport Systems (SRATS). He later shifted to contracting work overseas with Triple Canopy as a member of the Counter Assault Team. He eventually decided to get a federal firearms license and decided to open a gun shop in Utah.

Ready Gunner is currently a 20,000 sq. ft. facility with various shooting lanes and a monthly roster of two dozen classes.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Neal Currey had become a familiar name in all these years, specifically for his identity as the founder of Ready Gunner. Social media was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Despite being a well-known personality, Currey does not have a Wikipedia page, and more information about his life is yet to be disclosed.

