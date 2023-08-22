Why does Rachel Leviss think Tom Sandoval is being “rewarded” for Scandoval? Details explored

Vanderpump Rules’ Rachel Leviss recently gave a controversial interview with Bethenny Frankel on the Just B podcast.

Speaking on various issues, Rachel talked about Bravo’s reluctance to compensate its star properly. Rachel claimed that the network was guilty of mistreating a range of celebrities and often sought to pay in exposure rather than money.

Rachel Leviss also discussed the controversy surrounding her dramatic relationship with fellow Vanderpump star Tom Sandoval. The “Scandoval” affair was said to be in partly fabricated by Bravo. Rachel claimed that the series was guilty of concocting a narrative to attract fans.

Rachel Leviss claims Bravo selectively edited details about “Scandoval”

Leviss initially claimed that Bravo deliberately decided to selectively show the Scandoval affair. The controversy started in March of this year when her extramarital affair with Sandoval was revealed on camera. The relationship led to a range of controversies on the show. Rachel claimed that she had confronted Sandoval for secretly recording an intimate moment.

Rachel claimed that Sandoval admitted to secretly recording the moment. However, he had a problem with the incident being mentioned on camera as it would lead to unfavorable responses. Furthermore, Rachel claimed that Bravo deliberately did not air the moment as they did not want unfavorable publicity for the show.

Sandoval was also said to have been offered a “ producer role” for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. Leviss claimed that, while she was put under scrutiny, Sandoval himself was being “rewarded” for being involved in the affair. Sandoval, a noted name on season 10 of the show, was also said to be important for its popularity by executive producer Alex Baskin.

Of course, following Leviss’ claims, Bravo has responded by claiming that no producer credit had ever been offered to either star. She also spoke at length about the mistreatment that she underwent at the hands of the showrunners. Claiming that she was not financially compensated, Rachel said that the show was intent on paying her in exposure.

Meanwhile, for Sandoval, the affair seems to have not resulted in any negativity with respect to his career; however, the same is not true for Raquel Leviss. Leviss’ interview has lent a distasteful aura to the entire show and its producers. Apart from her claims about selective editing, she also had a range of issues with the way the show treated the two stars.

Hence, apart from her problems with the way Tom Sandoval is being treated compared to her, at issue is also a lack of financial compensation. On one hand, Sandoval has not had to suffer any real consequences with regards to his career. The star was also involved in the controversial affair.

However, not only did he escape scrutiny on social media, but he has also been in the good books of Bravo. On the other hand, Rachel's claim that she was not offered a production credit has also been said to be untrue. According to the show's executive producer, Alex Baskin both stars had been offered the same role.

According to Baskin, while Leviss straight up refused, Sandoval showed a willingness to further his association with the show. That is, of course, unrelated to Rachel's claim about the lack of financial compensation. She contended that Bravo aims to pay its celebrities in the form of "exposure," rather than money. This is something the star obviously had a problem with.

Leviss suggested that her refusal to accept the production credit might have something to do with the way she has been treated due to Vanderpump Rules. While Rachel herself was heavily criticized due to the way the story was presented, Sandoval’s image was readily protected by Bravo. It will be interesting to see how the network proceeds with respect to the situation.