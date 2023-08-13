"Nothing is fake": Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay claps back at trolls

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming season 11, and the cast has once again been the talk of the internet as more pictures of the cast surfaced online. The entire cast was seen opposing Tom Sandoval since his affair with Rachel (Raquel) Leviss broke the internet earlier this year and have expressed their dislike of him.

Things got heated at the reunion, which was filmed weeks after the news of cheating surfaced and Tom Sandoval soon became the "most hated man" in the unscripted television segment. However, it looks like the cast have calmed down as they have been spotted with Sandoval since the new season started filming.

But once again, fans took to social media to slam certain cast members, such as Lala Kent, when photos of a beach day circulated online and all of them seemed friendly with Sandoval. In response, Scheana Shay clapped back at fans in Instagram comments and said that "nothing is fake" on the show.

"NO one knows what's actually happening in this group right now other than US! Nothing is fake in this group and people are definitely paying for their actions."

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay asks fans to watch the show to get context of the recently released pictures from the set

Vanderpump Rules stars Lana Kent, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Ariana Madix, and more took a firm stance against Tom Sandoval after news of his infidelity towards Ariana Madix broke the internet.

While they all cut ties with Sandoval, they had to reunite with him once season 11 began filming. Soon after, the cast was seen in Lake Tahoe supporting Lisa Vanderpump's latest establishment. At the time, they claimed they were there "for Lisa" and that they hadn't forgiven him. However, they were again spotted at the beach together recently, where the cast was seen hugging Sandoval.

Following this, viewers of the show slammed the cast for hanging out with the Vanderpump Rules cast member. However, Scheana Shay took to Instagram to defend herself and other cast members, further encouraging them to watch the show when it comes out to see how "these photos happened."

"All these people saying they aren't gonna watch the season from photos that have been coming out...like come on! How about you WATCH the d*mn show and see HOW all these photos happened!"

When fans continued to slam Lala Kent by asking how she would feel if Ariana Madix were to hug Randel Emmett, her ex-fiance, Scheena reminded the Vanderpump Rules fans that Madix was present when the pictures were taken.

She further explained that the reunion was filmed a few weeks after things came out in the open and that it was "fresh." Scheena also questioned fans and asked them how they expected them to act.

However, this is not the first time Scheana has received backlash for hanging out with Sandoval. In July 2023, after a group picture with a fan surfaced online, fans slammed the cast for their association with Tom Sandoval.

At the time, Scheana took to multiple social media platforms to defend herself and Ariana Madix also defended her friend and co-star. At the time, Ariana noted that Scheana Shay took a photo with a fan for their birthday and slammed the "mean comments" against her.

"We always try to stop for photos and when the whole cast is present, it’s common for the whole cast to be in the photo regardless of what is going on between any of us at the time."

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming season 11, episodes of the previous seasons are available to stream on Bravo and Peacock.