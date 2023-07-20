"Here for Lisa" - Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay claps back at trolls after getting slammed for allegedly hanging out with Tom Sandoval 

Vanderpump Rules, which wrapped up season 10 earlier this year, is currently in the process of filming another season. Some cast members are still at odds with one another, given how quickly the cameras picked back up once Scandoval came to light.

While Raquel Leviss is set to join the filming, the infamous Tom Sandoval was recently spotted at Lake Tahoe with some of the other cast members.

When images and videos of Tom Sandoval and Scheana Shay started making the rounds, fans speculated whether Scheana had forgiven Tom for cheating on Ariana Madix. However, the reality star recently took to social media to clarify that that is not the case.

"Who said all is forgiven? We're here for Lisa", Scheana tweeted.

She noted that the cast was in Lake Tahoe for Lisa Vanderpump and that all was not forgiven. The picture in question was a group photo of the cast with a fan, where Scheana stood next to Tom Sandoval.

“It was her birthday”: Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent take to Instagram to clap back at trolls

The cast of Vanderpump Rules is currently in Lake Tahoe to support Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant while also filming season 11. As clips of the trip started making the rounds, fans noted that Tom Sandoval’s voice could be heard off-camera in one of Scheana Shay’s videos.

They quickly jumped to the conclusion that all was forgiven between the cast members and slammed her for hanging out with Tom Sandoval. Soon after, a group photo of the cast emerged, which saw Shay standing next to Tom while everyone smiled. It further fueled the fire as the Vanderpump Rules cast member was continuously bashed online.

Scheana Shay has since taken to both Twitter and Instagram to clarify that she has not forgiven the infamous cast member. In a series of tweets, Scheana noted that they were all in Lake Tahoe for Lisa and that it was part of her job to film with Sandoval.

"I’m posing in a photo for a fan. I take photos w strangers on the daily and have my arm bent up behind people. End of story," Sheana tweeted.

The Vanderpump Rules star then took to Instagram via her story to further address the situation and was joined by Lala Kent as the two chilled in bed. In the story, she said that she doesn’t know why she feels the need to defend taking a photo with someone.

Lala stated that people are “so stupid” that it “blows” her mind. The Vanderpump Rules cast member noted that they are still on a reality show and clarified that it was the fan’s birthday and they weren’t going to tell her no for the photo.

"It’s called adulting," said Lala.

Scheana said they were in a group, and she happened to be standing "where she was" and took a photo. She further noted that she takes pictures with fans daily and that she just smiles and tilts her head to showcase her good side.

