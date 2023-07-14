“Leave me alone”: Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent claps back at trolls for shaming her online

Lala Kent, the Vanderpump Rules star, has stood up against online criticism and controversy surrounding a revealing photo she shared with her daughter. Unfazed by the backlash, Kent fiercely defended herself on social media.

Lala Kent's response to the trolls (Image via @lalakent/Instagram)

In an Instagram Story shared on Thursday, July 13, 2023, Lala Kent vented her frustration with the mom-shaming she had endured for the past couple of years and especially given the recent shaming. She expressed,

"Anything but praise is unwelcome. If you have anything negative to say, go f**ck yourself. Leave me alone."

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is the mother of daughter, Ocean

On Thursday, July 13, 2023, Lala Kent finally responded to all the backlash she had been receiving for posting a revealing photo with a picture of her daughter. Frustrated by the amount of trolling happening in the comment section of the said post, she finally clapped back with a response, calling out the mom-shaming.

"I'm so over the mom shaming from some of you women. I'm a parent, work full time, rarely have one moment for just me, and for just one second on the 4th of July, I felt hot and wanted a picture. Anything but praise is unwelcome. If you have anything negative to say, go f**ck yourself. Leave me alone."

The photo that sparked the backlash was part of an Instagram carousel featuring her daughter, Ocean, and Scheana Shay's daughter, Summer, during a Fourth of July weekend celebration. Kent captioned the post, "Mom's turn," referring to the subsequent picture of herself posing in a thong swimsuit with her hands on her b*tt.

However, not everyone was pleased with the post. Critics quickly chimed in, calling it "weird" and "gross." One troll even wrote, "This post is just weird on EVERY LEVEL!," Another comment read, "Wtf is this?"

Despite the negativity and trolling, Kent had her fair share of supporters. Some defended her right to celebrate both motherhood and her own sexuality simultaneously. One fan wrote,

"Sigh. Back somewhere like 2008, people would have enjoyed this post for the amazing it is instead of over analyzing it into oblivion. Cute kids followed by a smoke show mama!"

Another person chimed in, stating, "Y’all need to stop trolling. She’s a great mom."

This incident is just one facet of Lala Kent's ongoing parental journey, which also includes a custody battle with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett over their daughter, Ocean. The couple's relationship faced turmoil when allegations of cheating surfaced, and things were further complicated by the release of a documentary titled The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, & Vanderpump.

Lala Kent recently revealed Vanderpump Rules is currently filming season 11

Vanderpump Rules season 10 was a rollercoaster ride of drama, friendships, and unexpected twists. One of the most talked-about moments was the revelation that Tom Sandoval had cheated on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with her best friend, Raquel Leviss.

However, after wrapping up its controversial 10th season, Vanderpump Rules has now gone straight into filming season 11, which began on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, as revealed by Lala Kent during a live stream on Amazon.

Poll : 0 votes