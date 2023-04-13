"Trying to stay relevant": Fans slam Lala Kent for cropping out Raquel's face in an Instagram post

Lala Kent is attacking Raquel Leviss in all ways possible. Ever since the news emerged that Leviss was having an affair with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval, who was dating Ariana Madix at the time, the entire cast has constantly been talking poorly about both of them in interviews.

Lala Kent took it to the next level when she edited Raquel out of the picture and placed her own face on Raquel’s body. While she had intended to delete the photo, Kent chose to modify it and re-post the funny-looking image. Lala has consistently criticized Raquel in past interviews.

In the most recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which aired on April 12, Lala called Raquel “sick” and claimed that she had hinted about the affair for months before the big revelation. She also accused Raquel of drinking a lot and called her “repulsive” in the March 31 episode of the Scheananigans podcast.

Lala Kent didn't shy away from admitting that she “dragged” Raquel and Tom pretty hard in the reunion episode, which has not aired yet. Fans reminded Lala that she herself slept with Raquel's ex-boyfriend James very early on in their relationship. They felt that Kent was just trying to be "relevant" by slamming Raquel in front of the media and calling her out for bullying her.

Is Lala Kent doing too much? (Image via Instagram)

Fans remind Lala Kent of her own past as she bullies Raquel

Lala Kent dated film producer Randall Emmett while he was still married to Ambyr Childers. The couple got engaged soon after Emmett's divorce in 2017 but broke it in October 2021, after Lala gave birth to their first daughter. Fans reminded Kent of her own affair and slammed her for attacking Raquel in such a brutal manner.

Lala comes at Raquel once again (Image via Instagram)

Jen @Jen12809140 @BravoWWHL @lala_kent She is what is wrong with the world today. And I mean Lala not Raquel @BravoWWHL @lala_kent She is what is wrong with the world today. And I mean Lala not Raquel

Peace Now @peacenow0 @JerseyRiley79 @BravoWWHL @lala_kent @BravoTV They are completely different types of sick people. Lala is crazy, narcissist sick. Raquel is lost, trying to find herself. There’s hope for Raquel, not much for Lala. @JerseyRiley79 @BravoWWHL @lala_kent @BravoTV They are completely different types of sick people. Lala is crazy, narcissist sick. Raquel is lost, trying to find herself. There’s hope for Raquel, not much for Lala.

USA @CindiRight @Andy



Lala had an affair with a married man with kids & is a gold digger .. she’s a huge hypocrite @lala_kent Why does lala take out her anger on Raquel?Lala had an affair with a married man with kids & is a gold digger .. she’s a huge hypocrite @Andy @lala_kent Why does lala take out her anger on Raquel? Lala had an affair with a married man with kids & is a gold digger .. she’s a huge hypocrite

Sasysmom @Sasysmom11 @Andy @lala_kent I’m too late but Lala definitely accuses other of being exactly what she is…. Insecure, a mistress to name a few. She really needs to watch back at her own behavior & then watch what she says about Raquel. TOTAL HYPOCRITE!🙄 @Andy @lala_kent I’m too late but Lala definitely accuses other of being exactly what she is…. Insecure, a mistress to name a few. She really needs to watch back at her own behavior & then watch what she says about Raquel. TOTAL HYPOCRITE!🙄

Tom Sandoval accuses the Vanderpump Rules cast of not caring about Ariana Madix

Scheana Shay also edited Raquel's photo out of her wedding pictures. Raquel was Shay's bridesmaid at her August 2022 wedding, and no one knew about the affair at the time. Scheana has now cropped out her face from the pictures and instead "put Lala's (Kent's) face on Raquel’s."

On his Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, Tom accused his co-workers of using his affair to create content. He claimed that the cast did not care about Ariana Madix and was instead trying to find content for their podcasts. He added:

"It is f—king disgusting to me. It is so gross. You are not someone who gives a flying f—k about Ariana. You are doing this for your own personal gain."

He also slammed the cast for making it look like he was a narcissist and erasing 15 years of friendship. Ariana Madix found out about the affair after finding a se*ual video of Raquel on Tom’s phone while he was performing on stage. Raquel and Tom have been dating secretly for six months and are currently trying not to label their new relationship.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes