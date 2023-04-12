"NASTY WORK": Fans rip up Tom Sandoval for weaponizing Ariana Madix's mental health to justify his affair

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval appeared on Howie Mandel's podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff, to break his silence on his affair with Raquel Leviss and subsequent breakup with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix. The reality star made some revelations that shook the internet. He shared his side of the story and spoke about on the couple's issues, as well as his relationship with Raquel.

The podcast, which was taped on April 6, saw Tom Sandoval noting that both his and Ariana's mental health issues were one of the biggest driving factors in their breakup. He said:

"Our communication was not great. I feel like that's a fault on both of us. Especially this past year or so, we've both been dealing with a lot of anxiety and depression. We handle it very differently."

The Vanderpump Rules star claimed that while he would deal with his mental health by going out with his friends and drinking, Ariana preferred:

"Staying in bed all day, just isolating herself."

Fans were furious at Sandoval for publicly calling out Ariana's mental health issues and justifying it as one of the reasons for their breakup and his affair with Raquel.

Comorienne 🇰🇲 @_ShamGod Tom Sandoval purporting to have a mental health crisis that influenced his breakup and infidelity while cruelly weaponizing Ariana's mental health to excuse his behavior is NASTY WORK #pumprules Tom Sandoval purporting to have a mental health crisis that influenced his breakup and infidelity while cruelly weaponizing Ariana's mental health to excuse his behavior is NASTY WORK #pumprules

Fans slam Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval for allegedly weaponizing Ariana Madix's mental health

Fans took to social media to address their issues with Tom Sandoval revealing Ariana's mental state on a public platform. They also slammed him for making it a reason to justify his behavior and the affair.

im the pupa ⚡️ @Imthepupa Basically Tom gaslit Ariana for MONTHS. Kept stringing her along while he had his side piece. Made Ariana spiral while “dropping hypotheticals” at the therapist office. And now he is actively weaponizing mental health because he is narcissistic cheater #PumpRules Basically Tom gaslit Ariana for MONTHS. Kept stringing her along while he had his side piece. Made Ariana spiral while “dropping hypotheticals” at the therapist office. And now he is actively weaponizing mental health because he is narcissistic cheater #PumpRules https://t.co/p9OxT1jSCb

Olay-lay @HatchOlea #teamariana twitter.com/people/status/… People @people Tom Sandoval Claims Ariana Madix Was 'in Denial' About Split, Told Him: 'I'm Not Letting You Leave Me' people.com/tv/tom-sandova… Tom Sandoval Claims Ariana Madix Was 'in Denial' About Split, Told Him: 'I'm Not Letting You Leave Me' people.com/tv/tom-sandova… Pointless, softball interview. He weaponized Ariana’s mental health, attempted to make Ariana look unstable, shared intimate details abt therapy & “tried” breaking up wi her but didn’t feel the need 2 share the truth-he was wi Rachel already-Misogyny 101 #pumprules Pointless, softball interview. He weaponized Ariana’s mental health, attempted to make Ariana look unstable, shared intimate details abt therapy & “tried” breaking up wi her but didn’t feel the need 2 share the truth-he was wi Rachel already-Misogyny 101 #pumprules #teamariana twitter.com/people/status/…

Ffion Weston @FfionWeston21 twitter.com/blndhairblckhr… blonde hair 🖤 black heart @blndhairblckhrt tom is now claiming that ariana threatened to kill herself if he ever left him so he could never end it. he was protecting her. i honestly can't anymore, i have to turn this off. i really hope the reunion is the last we ever see or hear from him. #pumprules tom is now claiming that ariana threatened to kill herself if he ever left him so he could never end it. he was protecting her. i honestly can't anymore, i have to turn this off. i really hope the reunion is the last we ever see or hear from him. #pumprules This is so disgusting. Tom is extremely calculated, Ariana spoke about her mental health and depression on the show so he thinks this lie will be believable. Ariana has been out living her best life since she dropped that dead weight. Nothing he says adds up. #PumpRules This is so disgusting. Tom is extremely calculated, Ariana spoke about her mental health and depression on the show so he thinks this lie will be believable. Ariana has been out living her best life since she dropped that dead weight. Nothing he says adds up. #PumpRules twitter.com/blndhairblckhr…

dr nicole stan account @deadtingtv Ariana has a DEEEEEEEEP support system. Tom is not that important that “staying” w her was gonna be the difference between life or death. I can’t even believe he’s weaponizing her mental health to paint himself as a victim. He’s irredeemable. #PumpRules Ariana has a DEEEEEEEEP support system. Tom is not that important that “staying” w her was gonna be the difference between life or death. I can’t even believe he’s weaponizing her mental health to paint himself as a victim. He’s irredeemable. #PumpRules

Archie ☮️ @archie2445 How can anyone listen to THAT podcast and still defend Sandoval? The bad cancer joke, the way he weaponized Ariana's mental health struggles, blaming her for 90% of what he did, and continuing his track record of making women appear crazy. #PumpRules How can anyone listen to THAT podcast and still defend Sandoval? The bad cancer joke, the way he weaponized Ariana's mental health struggles, blaming her for 90% of what he did, and continuing his track record of making women appear crazy. #PumpRules

Kileykeenan @Kileykeenan1 Also using regardless of whether or not this is even true. Tom saying Ariana threatened to take her life to rehab his own image is despicable. Someone’s mental health is not your talking point. #PumpRules Also using regardless of whether or not this is even true. Tom saying Ariana threatened to take her life to rehab his own image is despicable. Someone’s mental health is not your talking point. #PumpRules

Sandoval reveals more details on his reasons for break-up with Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval explained that one of the main reasons behind the couple's break-up was their lack of intimacy. Tom Sandoval noted that their s*x life was no longer satisfying. He said:

"My confidence was zapped. Your s*xual experience with me would be maybe a 19-year-old [on] his second time. I had no mojo, no game anymore. That was what I felt reduced to. We just didn't have the intimacy."

Sandoval revealed that he and Ariana started couples therapy after he realized the need for it. He decided to seek help after he confessed to kissing Raquel in early August 2022 during an infamous boys' night, which was documented on Vanderpump Rules season 10.

He also revealed his plans to break up with Ariana during therapy. The Schwartz and Sandy's owner said:

"I had made it pretty clear in therapy that I wanted to take the steps to break up. Ariana kind of really started fighting for [the relationship], and I felt so, so bad about it because she was being so unbelievably sweet and amazing."

Sandoval also claimed that he broke up with Ariana on Valentine's Day. He further revealed that the latter was extremely upset and allegedly punched him. Apparently, he brought up the topic a couple of days later, but Ariana exclaimed that he'd have to force her out of the relationship.

"I was like, 'Ariana, I don't think I could be faithful in a relationship with you right now.' I hadn't told her about Raquel yet. She's like, 'If you break up with me, you will effectively be ending my life.'"

The Vanderpump Rules star also noted that both him and Ariana led separate lives at one point. Sandoval explained that he kept in touch with Raquel through Facetime and went to see her "as often as he could."

Poll : 0 votes