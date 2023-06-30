Why does Lala Kent think Jax and Kristen would have uncovered Scandoval if they were still on Vanderpump Rules?

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent appeared on the When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany podcast on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. During her appearance, she said that the show alums Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute, who are known for being pot-stirrers, would have uncovered Scandoval much sooner. The scandal was revealed to the world and the cast members in March 2023.

Lala Kent said that if Vanderpump Rules still had Jax and Kristen on the show, the three of them together would have figured out the truth about Scandoval a lot sooner. She said that they would have been her partners in crime as they have been more outspoken than the rest of the cast.

“You and Kristen, you stir. That’s what was so difficult when you guys weren’t a part of the show anymore," Lala said on the podcast.

The scandal Lala Kent was referring to was Scandoval aka one of reality TV's biggest scandals in recent times. It was when Tom Sandoval cheated on his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix for months with her best friend Raquel Leviss

Lala Kent believes that the trio would have been like Bonnie and Clyde in their ability to uncover Scandoval

As mentioned earlier, Scandoval is one of the biggest and most controversial scandals in the history of reality TV.

In March 2023, Ariana Madix found explicit FaceTime videos of Raquel Leviss on her boyfriend Tom Sandoval's phone. Needless to say, all hell broke loose when she found out about the six-month-long affair between the two. While Ariana and Sandoval broke up, he and Raquel were slammed by the fans and cast members of the show.

This shook Bravo University and most importantly the whole cast of Vanderpump Rules as they didn't know this was happening within their vicinity. Lala Kent was one of the first people to speak up about it, when she commented about the same on James Kennedy's post, calling out the couple, according to People.

"I’ve been telling y'all! Everyone said I was a ‘bully.’ It’s called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I’ve known these two are disgusting from the jump," she wrote.

In the June 27 episode of When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany podcast Lala continued on the same. She noted that no one wanted to hear what she had to say when she felt like something was wrong. She added that people loved to live in a headspace where they could tell her that she would look "so bad" if the affair hadn't happened when she called it out.

"If we live in the ‘if,’ then we have to live in the ‘probably.’ … I had this gut feeling because it was f**king happening," Lala said on the podcast.

While the scandal did eventually come to light, Lala Kent believes that if Jax and Kristen had been on the show, the truth would have been exposed much sooner. She joked that Kristen "would have hacked into their phone." Meanwhile, Jax would've been sent in to "do all the dirty work" after she and Kristen were done with their prodding.

"I think for the first time ever, you and I Jax, we would have been like Bonnie and Clyde in this s**t," she said.

Lala Kent added that while the three of them were doing all this, Brittany would have asked them to calm down and they would've told her that they "ride at f*cking dawn."

Kristen Doute was fired from the show in June 2020 due to her racist behavior against castmate Faith Stowers. Meanwhile, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright left the show in December 2020 after being on it for eight years.

However, much to the delight of fans, they would get to see the trio, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright make a comeback with a spin-off of the series. The news was shared by Deadline on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, but no additional information was shared by either the network or the publication.

