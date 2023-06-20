Did Tom Sandoval shade best friend Tom Schwartz? Vanderpump Rules star's band performance draws fans' attention

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz's friendship is well known, from Schwartz supporting Sandoval through the cheating scandal to building a business together. While there has never been any rift between these two Vanderpump Rules stars, their friendship seems to be in hot water at the moment.

Recently an Instagram user shared a video of Tom Sandoval's band, The Most Extras, performing at Engelmann Cellars. Sandoval then shared it on his Instagram story, which resulted in fans reacting to the lyrics he used.

Tom Sandoval's lyrics were:

“Schwartzy do you remember when you had a lawn? A homeowner lawn. Your mom came out wearing just a TomTom hoodie and thong. TomTom hoodie and thong.”

In response to this Instagram post, fans have been reacting heavily, and it looks like Sandoval's actions have enraged them quite a bit.

Tom Sandoval's lyrics on Tom Schwartz get fans' attention

This was not the first time Sandoval made a song on Tom Schwartz, and he changed the lyrics of some of his songs earlier this year as well. During one of his concerts, he changed the name of one of his covers, "Stacy's Mom," to "Schwartz's Mom." Another noteworthy example was when Sandoval covered Fountains of Wayne with these lyrics:

“Schwartz’s mom has got it going on. She’s all I want, and I wait for so long. Schwartzy can’t you see that Raquel is hot for me.”

Several fans have expressed their anger towards Sandoval's lyrics and performance. These are some of the reactions fans posted on Instagram:

Fans react to Tom Sandoval's lyrics on Tom Schwartz (Image via Twitter)

What caused Tom Sandoval to react this way?

Since his long-term affair with cast member Raquel Leviss went public in March 2023, Sandoval has been embroiled in controversy. This was the time when he was in a relationship with Ariana Madix.

The following month, Schwartz appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, revealing the timeline of the affair and supporting his friend, Tom Sandoval.

“First of all, Ariana, love you. I know you don’t love me right now, but I still love you. And also, Tom, I know the whole world hates you. But I’m not going to abandon you, old buddy. I’m not going to abandon you. He knows he’s a monster for what he did. If you see him, maybe give him a hug. Even if he doesn’t deserve it, give him a hug. He’s down bad,” Schwartz mentioned.

The cheating scandal and Schwartz's support of his best friend even after what Sandoval did made Tom Schwartz the target of much criticism from fans and cast members.

Despite stating how he would always support his friend no matter what, he changed his stance at the beginning of this month. In an interview with Reality Hits, Schwartz stated:

“He made a big mess. And then you know, he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses. And it’s hard for me not to be resentful of him. I’m taking a break from Tom right now. I haven’t seen him in awhile.”

Additionally, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz said:

“It just looks like he has no contrition, or it looks like he just doesn’t give a f**k and he’s living out his rockstar dreams and good for him. I think that’s one thing I’ve gleaned from all the people in the restaurant. They just don’t understand, like the lack of remorse. I know he f**king regrets it. But he doesn’t do a good job of showing that.”

Finally, Schwart mentioned how happy he is now that he knows nothing about Sandoval's private life, and that now he doesn't want to know anything.

Fans can catch all the episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Bravo.

