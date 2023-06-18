Who is Nema Vand? Raquel Leviss’ ex claims that she wanted to sleep with Ariana 

It does not look like Raquel Leviss is soon getting away from the Scandoval even after the season finale of Vanderpump Rules season 10. Popular film/ commercial director Nema Vand, who dated Raquel briefly after James Kennedy, revealed some shocking secrets about the affair, which has been taking over the media for several weeks.

Nema, known for being an OG cast member of Shahs of Sunset, said that he and Raquel had a conversation about Tom Sandoval before the affair began. In Scheana Shay‘s Scheananigans podcast, he said that Tom had implied that he was in an open relationship with Ariana in front of Raquel Leviss. At the time, Raquel doubted his intentions and felt that he was “planting a seed” for a potential hookup.

Ariana clarified to Nema that she would never sleep with Tom, adding:

"I would hook up with Ariana though, I wouldn’t hook up with Tom."

Later, in the reunion, Raquel went as far as to say that she had asked Tom if Ariana would like her as an addition to the relationship, making them a throuple. Tom declined the offer at the time.

Nema Vand dated Erica Saunders before going into a relationship with Raquel Leviss

Born on August 1, 1982, Nema Vand is a popular film director who is a cast member of Shahs of Sunset on Bravo. Originally from New York, he was raised in LA and has made advertisement content for brands like Adidas, Nike, and Samsung. He also launched his own casting company at 26 but had to shut it down in COVID.

He attended UC San Diego University to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2005. He has worked as a freelance film and commercial director since 2015, having been employed by companies like Vayner X and NBC Universal.

He met his ex-wife at the age of 18 and immediately made plans to marry her. They had quite an "aggressive relationship" and got divorced after eight years of marriage. Nema viewed the marriage as a "descent to hell" and started to date Erica Saunders after that.

The couple could not make it, and it is unknown if Vand is dating someone at the moment.

About Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval affair

Tom Sandoval had been dating Ariana Madix for almost a decade when he started an affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. Allegedly, the affair was six months long, and Ariana learned the truth after finding some messages from Raquel on Tom's phone. At the time, Raquel and Tom apologized for their actions, but in another podcast, Tom claimed that he broke up with Ariana two weeks before the revelation, but she was "in denial."

They were attacked at the reunion, and Raquel Leviss decided to enroll in a voluntary mental health institution. Nema, on the other hand, reunited with Ariana Madix for a battery commercial, and he said:

"I knew Ariana, we were part of the same group of friends, it was just, like, ‘Oh yeah, we want her to feel comfortable. We should do that.’ And it was a real worlds crossing… Ariana was amazing, by the way."

Bravo has not confirmed if Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval will still be in the cast for Vanderpump Rules season 11.

