“Send him home”: Vanderpump Rules fans react to clips of Tom Sandoval filming season 11

Vanderpump Rules started filming season 11 towards the end of June 2023. While most cast members were already seen in clips uploaded to social media by fans, some notable faces had been missing. While there is yet to be a Raquel spotting, notorious cast member Tom Sandoval was seen filming the show recently.

Clips of him filming several scenes for the Bravo show recently started making the rounds after it was announced that he would join the cast later as he was filming Fox’s Special Forces.

However, it seems like his other commitment has wrapped up, as indicated by the clips of him filming with Tom Schwartz, who also filmed a Fox show ahead of season 11. Fans took to social media to react to the videos of Sandoval and encouraged the network to “send him home.”

Fans react to Tom Sandoval filming Vanderpump Rules season 11

Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, which brought the entertainment industry one of the biggest scandals this year, commonly known as Scandoval, recently picked the cameras back up.

Although the previous season wrapped up filming last year, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ months-long affair became public knowledge in March 2023, leaving the fans wanting more. Due to the affair, Vanderpump Rules season 10 filmed another episode to capture the aftermath of Scandoval, following which the explosive reunion specials aired.

The reunion was the last time the cast came face to face with either Tom or Raquel, and while Raquel is still yet to surface, Sandoval recently made an appearance.

Snippets of him filming scenes with Tom Schwartz recently made the rounds on Twitter or Instagram, which fans reacted to. However, it looks like the audience is yet to forgive and forget as they asked the network to “get rid of him.”

Laurie Pimental @laurie_pimental @thebravobabe_ He still has no empathy for anyone! Get rid of him! @thebravobabe_ He still has no empathy for anyone! Get rid of him!

Cory 🍗 @corycasella @thebravobabe_ Starting a tomato garden so I have something to throw at my TV @thebravobabe_ Starting a tomato garden so I have something to throw at my TV

Cthatz @Cthatz @queensofbravo That look when the mess you left never got cleaned up. @queensofbravo That look when the mess you left never got cleaned up.

brianna zoffka @bzoffka @thebravobabe_ breaking news: tom sandoval still blaming everyone else for everything @thebravobabe_ breaking news: tom sandoval still blaming everyone else for everything

More about Vanderpump Rules season 11

Several clips of the upcoming season have made the round since the filming started, however, Tom Sandoval isn’t the only cast member that was slammed on the internet. Not too long ago, clips of his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, made the rounds as she was seen dancing in TomTom, one of Tom Sandoval’s establishments.

Madix previously proclaimed that she would not have mutual connections with Sandoval post-Scandoval and even told Tom Schwartz that she would not remain friends with him. The only people exempted from this rule are Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, who Ariana Madix believes know what is best.

However, when fans saw the reality star dancing at TomTom, they called her insufferable and noted that it seemed like the attention had gotten to her head.

Other cast members who have returned to the Vanderpump Rules include Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, and more.

Lala Kent was the one who announced that filming was to start on June 28, 2023, during an Amazon Lives session and had also expressed her anxiety about season 11.

At the time, she said:

"We start filming on Wednesday, [June 28]. It’s giving me anxiety. I’m just like, ‘Oh, we’re really in it again.’ We usually have so much time to process - things change a lot - but nope."

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 are available to stream on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes