"Insufferable": Fans slam Ariana Madix for being at Tom Tom as clips of Vanderpump Rules season 11 make the rounds on social media 

Vanderpump Rules, Bravo’s popular show revolving around Lisa Vanderpump’s employees and friends, is currently filming season 11. The upcoming season has already created quite a buzz on the internet as clips of the filming are being posted by fans and bystanders.

Recently, a fan account posted a few videos of the same, which saw Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, and Katie Maloney filming season 11. One of the clips posted by the account captured Ariana Madix dancing at TomTom, her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s bar, as the crowd around her cheered her on.

While the people in the video were seen celebrating Madix, fans of the show didn’t feel the same way. They wondered why the reality star was at the bar, especially after making a big deal about not being associated with anyone who was associated with Sandoval. Fans slammed her for being at the bar and further called her insufferable.

“Loves the attention”: Vanderpump Rules fans slam Ariana as she dances at TomTom while filming season 11

Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules recently began filming season 11 after an explosive season that wrapped up on June 14, 2023. The filming of season 10 initially wrapped up before the season aired, and cameras were picked back up as news of Scandoval broke out.

HoNeYsUcKlE @Brook22509241 @sur_rules Can't stand Ariana she KNOWS she is being watched and then she acts surprised when they start chanting her name..she secretly loves the attention and pretends to hate it. GET REAL she is so fake lol uLLLhhgggggg @sur_rules Can't stand Ariana she KNOWS she is being watched and then she acts surprised when they start chanting her name..she secretly loves the attention and pretends to hate it. GET REAL she is so fake lol uLLLhhgggggg https://t.co/nnj2D8Zzkr

Pas Brown @PASBROWN79 @sur_rules Ariana is getting a big head she's reminds me of season 3 Stassi who quit the show because she was better then the rest of them. @sur_rules Ariana is getting a big head she's reminds me of season 3 Stassi who quit the show because she was better then the rest of them.

Nyorker @NicYorker @sur_rules How old is Ariana? No money , no 15 minutes of fame , no fan support will give her personally. She’s is boring and simple. @sur_rules How old is Ariana? No money , no 15 minutes of fame , no fan support will give her personally. She’s is boring and simple.

Dustiny Love ❤ @dustiny_love @sur_rules Why are they cheering for her....... she was cheated on just like millions of woman & men have ..... she'll be fine ..... clearly @sur_rules Why are they cheering for her....... she was cheated on just like millions of woman & men have ..... she'll be fine ..... clearly 😉

TMI @illuminismz @sur_rules I think we are all being deceived. None of this makes sense. @sur_rules I think we are all being deceived. None of this makes sense.

Nancy Stancil @FancyStancy @sur_rules I thought Ariana was refusing to film with the Tons or anyone associated with them? Hmmmmmmmm @sur_rules I thought Ariana was refusing to film with the Tons or anyone associated with them? Hmmmmmmmm

However, season 10 is done and dusted, and the creators have moved on to another installment. According to cast member Lala Kent, the show began filming on June 28, 2023. Since then, snippets of the same have been making the rounds on social media, and recently, a fan account posted a video of Ariana Madix and some of the other cast members at TomTom.

Fans took to social media to slam Madix for being at TomTom as she previously revealed that she will not associate with anyone who is in contact with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval. The only people exempted from this rule of hers is Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd.

More about Vanderpump Rules season 11

The Bravo show, which witnessed many friendships break due to Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ actions, is currently filming another season. Since season 10 ended, some of the cast members’ future on the show is still up for discussion. However, at the moment, the stars slated to return include Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, and Scheana Shay.

While in conversation with People magazine, Tom Schwartz opened up about the upcoming season and stated that he wasn’t sure what it will look like. He added that he is excited and grateful that Vanderpump Rules has been renewed for another season. He continued:

"I don’t know what to expect, honestly, but I know it’s going to be a good season. I’ll say that."

However, he’s not the only cast member who spoke about season 11. During her Amazon Livestream on June 26, 2023, Lala Kent revealed that the upcoming installment of the show is giving her anxiety.

A source told the publication that while Raquel Leviss’ future on the show is uncertain, her family doesn’t want her to film. The cast, however, is betting that she will make an appearance at some point.

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 are available to stream on Bravo and Peacock.

