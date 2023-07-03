"I will bring it": Jax Taylor teases return to Vanderpump Rules 

Jax Taylor recently spoke about the possibility of returning to the Vanderpump Rules franchise. During Ocean Resort's birthday party in Atlantic City, Jax Taylor talked about how he might appear on Vanderpump Rules season 11. According to Us Weekly, Jax Taylor spoke about the same as a nightclub and said:

“I’m here to drink, take pictures and talk Vanderpump, and let’s do that for a minute, talk Vanderpump, let’s just say, I will bring it. will bring it to the people it needs to be brought to. Oh, I said too much, sorry!”

A recent Deadline report published on Wednesday revealed that Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute would be joining the cast for this upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. As of this writing, the information has not been confirmed by the Vanderpump Rules team, and fans await an announcement about the same.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright left Vanderpump Rules to focus on raising a family

A year after Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot in 2019, the duo announced via social media that they would not be returning to the show. They explained that they made the decision as they wished to focus on building a home and raising a family.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding, and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors,” they said.

The couple welcomed their son Cruz Michael Cauchi into the world in April 2021, and often share glimpses of their life as a family on social media.

In June 2023, Brittany Cartwright expressed her interest in returning to the show and her desire to live the life of a reality television star in an interview with Us Weekly.

“We’re definitely getting the itch cause it was fun to have the cameras over and have the crew over. Going through that whole lifestyle again was so fun. Like, when we did Watch What Happens Live [With Andy Cohen], I got a little teary backstage cause this was such a big part of my life for six years basically — and for Jax, like, nine. So, it just felt really good to do those things again,” she said.

Vanderpump Rules season 11: What fans can expect

Season 10 of the reality show included heaps of drama, controversy, and a cheating scandal that took the internet by storm. Tom Sandoval cheating on his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix with cast member Raquel Leviss made quite a splash, and Vanderpump Rules has more to offer.

Bravo announced in May 2023 that the show was set to return for a new season. Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Lala Kent are the confirmed cast members for this season, according to People. It is currently unclear if Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss will appear on the show.

Tom Schwartz recently opened up about the upcoming season in an interview with People magazine.

"The team spirit might not be like it was on the Red Planet. I don't know what it's going to look like. I will say I'm excited and grateful that we have a new season. I don't know what to expect, honestly, but I know it's going to be a good season. I'll say that," he said.

Fans can watch all the episodes of season 10 of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo until season 11 is released.

