“Work in progress”: Tom Schwartz on how Stars on Mars helped him escape Scandoval

Like every other cast member of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Schwartz was also embroiled in one of the biggest scandals in the reality TV world. The reality star was recently a part of the show Stars on Mars which aired after the infamous Scandoval broke out on Vanderpump Rules. During a conversation with People, Tom opened up about how Stars on Mars helped him escape Scandoval.

Scandoval - aka the biggest scandal in recent reality history - revealed a number of secrets. While the biggest was Tom Sandoval cheating on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with her best friend, Raquel Leviss, Schwartz's name also became a part of the scandal. It was revealed that he knew about the affair before anyone else and was slammed by fans and co-stars for the same.

The Stars on Mars contestant said that this was why decided to take a step back and work on himself.

"It's not like I have it all together. I'm a constant work in progress, let's be honest. I'm clearly a flawed dude," he told People.

Tom Schwartz was planning on saying goodbye to Los Angeles

Tom Schwartz said that in the past few months, he seemed to have experienced "everything everywhere all at once." He was still processing his divorce from co-star Katie Maloney, dealing with his father and brother's multiple health issues when he got entangled in the scandal involving his best friend Tom Sandoval. The reality star said that the weight of it all left Schwartz yearning for a change, an escape from reality.

He told people that he really wanted to say goodbye to Los Angles after living there for almost twelve years. Given the circumstances, he felt that was the best way to disconnect. He said that he had a "mounting urge" to pack up his stuff and move but didn't know where. He noted that he didn't want to run away but just wanted to move.

"Yearning to just disconnect, to take a break from the internet, my phone, social media," he told the publication.

However, what he didn't know was that instead of running away or moving, he would quite literally get a chance to leave the planet, but not really. Tom Schwartz was cast as one of the stars of a brand-new reality show called Stars on Mars.

It is a reality series that defies expectations and presented itself as the perfect catalyst for Schwartz's transformation. His appearance on the show wasn't about running away from his problems but about seeking solace and self-discovery in an unfamiliar setting.

"I'm scared of how dependent I am on my cell phone in every facet of life. So it was nice to take a little break from that. And yeah, it felt rejuvenating and restorative. I got a massive infusion of levity and an adventure, and it was kind of just what the doctor ordered," he remarked.

The journey to Mars became a metaphorical pilgrimage, a chance to disconnect from the noise and distractions of Scandoval. During the filming of Stars on Mars, he revealed he is stepping away from his friend Tom Sandoval and the scandal.

However, Vanderpump Rules started filming season 11 on June 28, 2023, as revealed by Lala Kent so fans soon will get to see what more is in the store.

Tom Schwartz away from the prying eyes of the public and the pressures of his personal life, found himself once again on Stars on Mars. He noted that he felt more like himself and that he had a fresh perspective adding that he felt like he "recalibrated."

"I feel like I just lost my way. I lost my way a little bit. I really did, lost my way and now I'm found," Tom Schwartz said.

With a new sense of optimism and excitement, Vanderpump Rules and Stars on Mars fans will get to see what's more in the store for Tom Schwartz.

