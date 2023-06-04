Stars on Mars season 1 cast list: Meet the 12 celebrities heading to the red planet

Fox's newest reality series, Stars on Mars season 1 will have viewers witness some of their favorite celebrities go to space, albeit not literally. The show is set to premiere on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It will feature a set of popular A-listers participating in challenges, with an environment similar to the glorious red planet itself, and competing to be the last standing cast member.

Season 1 of Stars on Mars will see a selected set of contestants from all over the industry, including actors, comedians, sportspersons, reality stars, and more. They will compete in some of the toughest challenges, form strategies and alliances, and ensure their safety to win and be crowned the "brightest star in the galaxy."

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"(The celebrities) will colonize, compete and conquer ‘Mars’ until there is one victorious space invader, who will claim the title of ‘the brightest star in the galaxy.’ Celebrities will ditch their jerseys, business suits, and red carpet gowns for the ultimate attire — an astronaut suit.”

Stars on Mars season 1 will see celebrities head to space

Season 1 of Stars on Mars will be hosted by Star Trek legend William Shatner and will see the stars use their social skills, strategies, strength and to conquer Mars via simulation exercises/challenges.

Check out which celebrities will be part of this adventurous journey.

1) Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong is a former professional road-racing cyclist. According to media outlets, he was the only rider to win seven Tour de France titles but was later stripped of the same after an investigation revealed he was involved in a doping conspiracy.

2) Natasha Leggero

Natasha Leggero is an American actress, writer, and comedian. She became well known after hosting MTV's The 70s House (2005), a popular reality television series. The Stars on Mars contestant rose to fame after being the panelist on Chelsea Handler's late-night talk show Chelsea Lately (2008-14).

3) Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch is an American professional football player and a former NFL running back. He is nicknamed "Beast Mode" and is a SuperBowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks.

4) Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Christopher Mintz-Plasse is an American actor and comedian. The Stars on Mars cast member is known for several of his iconic roles in movies, including Superbad, Role Models, How to Train Your Dragon, Kick-A**, and many others.

5) Adam Rippon

Adam Rippon is a renowned Olympic figure skater and TV personality. He has had several laurels to his credit, including Junior Grand Prix Final (2008), Four Continents Championships (2010), and U.S. National Championships (2016), among several others.

6) Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is a professional wrestler, MMA artist, UFC Champion, and actress. She is in the WWE, where she is currently the Women's Tag Team Champion. The Stars on Mars cast member is known for her roles in 9-1-1 and Furious 7.

7) Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz is a restaurateur and a TV personality. The Stars on Mars contestant is a breakout reality star from the hit and currently controversial reality series Vanderpump Rules.

8) Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman is an American football (NFL) quarterback and sports analyst. He has played for multiple teams, including Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

9) Tinashe

Tinashe is an American singer (pop and R&B), dancer, and actress. The Stars on Mars contestant is well-known for her roles in movies and TV seres, including Out of Jimmy's Head, Masked and Anonymous, and Two and a Half Men.

10) Porsha Williams Guobadia

Porsha Williams Guobadia is an American television personality, actress, and author. The reality star was a main cast member on the hit series Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) and also starred on her own reality series Porsha's Family Matters.

11) Tallulah Willis

Tallulah Willis is an entrepreneur and artist. She is known for her roles in iconic movies, including The Whole Ten Yards (2004), Bandits (2001), and The Scarlet Letter (1995).

12) Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter is an American actress who rose to fame for her role in the iconic TV sitcom Modern Family. The Stars on Mars contestant is also well-known for her roles in Sofia the First, and Mr. Peabody & Sherman.

Season 1 of Stars on Mars promises viewers an interactive experience as the cast members compete against each other to be the last individual standing.

The contestants will be put under tasking conditions and asked to complete the challenges. Viewers will have to wait and find out who manages to make it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

