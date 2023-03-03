Star Trek: Discovery to conclude after season 5

The fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery will serve as its final season. The filming of the season has concluded, but since the end is near, some additional shots are left to be taken.

The last season will premiere in early 2024.

Launched in 2017, the show managed to usher in a new era of Trek TV. Starring Sonequa Martin-Green, it was the first Trek show headed by a Black female lead.

This was also the first Trek show which has LGBTQIA+ representation, alongside a more serialized storytelling format for the 50-year-old franchise. Following its success, more Star Trek projects like Lower Decks and Prodigy were developed.

CBS Studios president David Stapf describes experience working on Star Trek: Discovery

CBS Studios president David Stapf spoke highly of Star Trek: Discovery and described how the show celebrated the diversity of humankind.

He said:

"When we first started talking about the return of Star Trek eight years ago, we never could have imagined the indelible impact Star Trek: Discovery would have."

He continued:

"The series brought back a beloved global franchise, and just like its predecessors Discovery honored Star Trek’s legacy of ‘infinite diversity in infinite combinations,’ representing the best of what we could be as humans when we celebrate our differences"

Another Star Trek series called Star Trek: Picard on Pramount+ will also come to an end after the ongoing third season concludes.

Executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise said:

"As lifelong fans of Star Trek, it has been an immense honor and privilege to help bring Star Trek: Discovery to the world. The Trek universe means so much to so many – including us – and we couldn’t be prouder of everything Discovery has contributed to its legacy, particularly with representation."

They went on to thank the crew, cast, and audience for all their trust and support and guaranteed that the final season would end on a high note.

"To the fans around the world, thank you for joining us on this incredible journey. Your love for these characters and your excitement for every episode, every season, has meant the world to us. We can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been working on for this final season; we appreciate your patience in the meantime and trust us when we say it’ll be worth the wait. We love you all! LLAP"

Kurtzman has also hinted at another potential spinoff, Star Trek: Academy, which will focus on a new generation. However, an official announcement is still pending.

Kurtzman is one of Paramount Global’s most important faces and has worked on popular hit shows apart from the Trek franchise for Paramount+ through his deal with CBS Studios.

