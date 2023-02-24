Ryan Reynolds to produce and feature in new Paramount comedy Boy Band

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that he will reunite again with frequent collaborator Shawn Levy for another project. Reynolds is attached to star and produce a feature comedy, which has been titled Boy Band, for Paramount.

The actor has originated the story and will produce it via his Paramount-based banner, Maximum Effort. He has also co-written the project with Jesse Andrews, the scribe who penned Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, and the Disney animation Luca. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Paramount project.

What do we know about Boy Band?

Currently, nothing much has been revealed for the Paramount Plus project. But based on the feature's title, it can be estimated that the story will follow a boy band reunion. The reunion of musical acts from the late 1990s or early 2000s has recently become a theme for many projects, with the Peacock series Girls5eva being a famous example. As such, the Ryan Reynolds film is expected to make a mark in the comedy genre. We are yet to see who will be brought in to cast in the series and where the plotline will go.

Along with Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy will also produce via his 21 Laps Entertainment. The duo previously worked on several projects, including Free Guy and The Adam Project. They are also working together on Deadpool 3, which will begin shooting this spring in London.

It is rumored that Reynolds is hoping to slot Boy Band for a fall 2023 or early 2024 shoot. But it all depends on scheduling. Conflicts with his other projects may delay production, given that it is still nascent. By the estimated schedule, fans can expect the movie to be released around the fall of next year or early or mid-2025.

As of now, Reynolds' role in the movie is being kept under wraps. Since he has already shown his musical talent with Spirited, Apple TV's Christmas movie, which premiered late last year, we can expect the actor to take on one of the leading roles in the movie.

More about Ryan Reynolds' recent projects

Ryan Reynolds was featured dancing and singing alongside co-star Will Ferrell in many musical numbers in the movie Spirited, based on Charles Dickens’s classic novella, A Christmas Carol.

Before that, he had also starred in Levy’s The Adam Project and Rawson Marshall Thurber's Red Notice. Both movies have established themselves as the most-watched titles in Netflix viewing history. Reynolds had also starred in Levy’s Oscar-nominated box office hit, Free Guy, and will be returning to his titular role in Deadpool 3, sharing the screen with Hugh Jackman. Jackman will be reprising his popular role as Wolverine in the superhero movie, and The Crown‘s Emma Corrin will join them. Deadpool is slated for release on November 8, 2024.

