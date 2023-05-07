Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 release date and air time on Bravo

The much-awaited reality series Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is back with a bang. Season 15 of the fan-favorite Housewives franchise is all set to premiere on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The Peaches are finally making their return to fans with brand-new storylines, dynamics, and strained relationships. The ladies are set to deliver significant drama to their loyal fandom.

Season 15 of RHOA will have the ladies navigate their personal and professional lives as well as spend quality time with each other. While some will focus on the fun, others will bring drama, gossip, scandal, and much more to the TV screens.

Cast members of the upcoming installment will see the return of OG housewives Kim Zolciak, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow.

Accompanying the OGs are fellow castmates and staple members including Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross. Newcomers for the season include Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes.

RHOA season 15 will see the return of Kim Zolciak

This time around, OG housewife Kim Zolciak is set to make her return to the series after her exit following season 5. The trailer showed her having fun with fellow housewives. Cynthia Bailey, who appeared on the show until season 13, will also return but will only be making a guest appearance.

While the official RHOA season 15 trailer showcased many fun moments, attention quickly shifted to the housewives engaged in drama. Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton were seen getting into a heated argument. The latter also addressed her issues with fellow castmate Drew Sidora, calling her "a "deranged, bad-bodied actress."

Drew, for her part, is set to showcase an intense personal story throughout the series. It will document her marital troubles with ex-husband Ralph Pittman, who she finally divorced in March 2023. Meanwhile, Kandi was seen dealing with issues with her restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood.

The RHOA season 15 trailer also saw the cast embarking on a trip to Portugal, where they will engage in even more arguments and confrontations, including a potential physical altercation.

The cast members teased what fans can expect from the series. In an Instagram reel shared by Bravo on their social media, Kandi can be seen expressing that the ladies have come after her this season. The reality star, who has been a long-standing figure in the show, termed her fellow castmates as "rotten peaches."

Kenya and Marlo, however, teased a balance between the RHOA cast being at their lowest points and going through several arguments to also sharing some "sister moments." Sheree Whitfield expanded on the statement and noted that there are going to be "belly laughs," but also "deep issues within the group."

Sanya Richards-Ross expressed that the entire cast showcased their "true stories," and had an equal dose of laughter, tears, and drama as they called each other out. She also assured viewers that they were going to love it.

Courtney Rhodes and Monyetta Shaw, who will appear as friends of the housewives, have also given their takes on the show. While the former alleged that season 15 is the best one yet as "Courtney is in the house," Monyetta closed the clip by stating that it was an "all around great season" and fans wouldn't want to miss it.

Season 15 of RHOA promises viewers action-packed drama and quality content. The ladies will provide a fair share of laughter and chaos, keeping viewers hooked to the series. The cast will deal with personal relationships, strained friendships, and professional endeavors among other dynamics. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness it all.

Over the past decade that RHOA has been on the air, it has established itself to be a legendary franchise with many of its cast members being well-known and widely followed by fans.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

