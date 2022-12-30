Who is Britt Bowman? All about Christopher Mintz-Plasse's girlfriend as Superbad star gets engaged

Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse and photographer Britt Bowman are ready to tie the knot as the couple recently got engaged. The comedian disclosed the same on social media with a lineup of his pictures with Bowman. The caption reads,

“Life’s over!!!”

The pair have been romantically linked since 2017. The duo’s friends and family members sent their best wishes in the comments section.

The lineup of photos started with a selfie where the duo were kissing while Bowman showed off her engagement ring on camera. This was followed by another picture where they were smiling and Bowman was once again flaunting her ring.

The next picture featured them toasting in the kitchen and holding each other. The rest of the photos featured the pair having fun with their friends at an outdoor location. The last picture also had Christopher Mintz-Plasse practicing the proposal with his friend Matthew Koma.

Britt Bowman is a well-known photographer

Britt Bowman is currently working as a photographer for Volbeat (Image via britt_bowman/Instagram)

Born on August 9, 1990, Britt Bowman spent her childhood in Nebraska and joined a local high school.

She then joined the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2008 and finished her graduation in the Fine Arts/Graphic Design course. Following her graduation, she worked for different bands as a merchandise and tour manager.

The 32-year-old was not satisfied with her job and eventually aimed to become a photographer. She currently works for Volbeat, a Danish band, and is also a photographer for a punk band, Bear Hands. She is currently residing in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Britt Bowman’s relationship timeline

Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Britt Bowman have been dating since 2017. Glimpses of their relationship have frequently been featured on their respective Instagram accounts.

On the occasion of Bowman’s birthday in 2019, Mintz-Plasse wrote on social media that she is a better person because of him. The previous year on the same occasion, Mintz-Plasse posted a picture of himself with Bowman and wrote that she is the kindest person he has ever met. He continued,

“Thanks for taking care of me, and making my house a home. Please don’t go on tour again because I’m a mess when you’re gone, but that’s besides the point. Love you a s’much.”

The duo celebrated their fourth anniversary last year and Bowman shared a slideshow of herself with Mintz-Plasse on Instagram.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse has appeared in various films and TV shows

Christopher Mintz-Plasse gained recognition for his performance as Fogell/McLovin in the 2017 teen buddy comedy film, Superbad. He then continued to appear in different films and TV shows.

The 33-year-old portrayed superhero Red Mist in the 2010 superhero action comedy film, Kick-Ass. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the film received positive reviews from critics and audiences and grossed $96 million at the box office. He was also cast for the same role in the sequel, Kick-Ass 2, which was released in 2013.

Christopher is popular for his appearances on TV shows like Party Down, The Far Cry Experience, Sanjay and Craig, Trolls Holiday, When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren, and more. He has also appeared in several films that include How to Train Your Dragon, Book of Dragons, Movie 43, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Trolls World Tour, and more.

Poll : 0 votes