3 new FOX reality cooking shows releasing in May 2023

FOX reality cooking shows have almost come to define reality TV in the context of cooking shows. These include some of the most-watched shows in television history. Hell's Kitchen and Masterchef are some of the most popular on the list of FOX reality original shows.

MasterChef is among other FOX reality cooking shows that established Fox as the perfect channel to find good, dramatic reality television shows. Hell's Kitchen, on the other hand, has become extremely popular for the rigorous tasks that the contestants are put through and the exaggerated pressure of the show.

Although the viewership for broadcast television has not been so solid ever since the advent of Netflix and other streaming platforms, FOX reality cooking shows continue to be a major source of entertainment for old and new audiences.

The fact that the channel is still producing newer seasons of old shows and also coming up with brand-new content is proof that FOX reality cooking shows are likely to persist over the coming years. Here are three reality shows that are up for release on FOX this May 2023.

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars and 2 other FOX reality cooking shows premiering in May 2023

1) Crime Scene Kitchen

Having premiered on May 26, 2021, Crime Scene Kitchen is one of the most recent FOX reality cooking shows to gather a wide audience. The show follows a very unique and extremely interesting format where contestants are asked to decode what type of dessert was made in the kitchen based on flour trails, leftover crumbs, and subtle clues.

This is then followed by a round where contestants must recreate the dish they identified to impress the judges. With a fixed schedule of competition and elimination, Crime Scene Kitchen does a decent job of building suspense and maintaining the tension between characters.

The show is hosted by Joel McHale with Yolanda Gampp and Curtis Stone as the judges. Joel McHale is already a popular figure on television owing to his role as the host on The Soup, a show that ran for about a decade. He is also popular for playing a pivotal role in the NBC show Community, making his appearance in Crime Scene Kitchen one of the reasons for the show's popularity.

The second season of Crime Scene Kitchen was released on May 16, 2022, and the third season is scheduled to premiere on May 26, 2023.

2) Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars

Starring Victoria Omobuwajo alongside Gordon Ramsay, Food Stars follows Ramsay on his quest for the finest food and drink entrepreneurs across the world. The show begins with various exceptional challenges and heavy competition. In every round, the contestants must win Ramsay over with their innovation and taste as the final winner will be receiving an investment from the chef himself to help their idea take off.

Anyone familiar with any kind of reality cooking would know that Ramsay is one of the most popular faces of cooking on television. His grit, conviction, and harsh attitude towards the contestants make him one of the most dreaded judges on cooking reality television. However, these are the very things that also make any show that he features in extremely popular.

The fact that Ramsay will be mixing up elements of entrepreneurship with food and taste also makes this an interesting idea, standing out from other FOX reality cooking shows. Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars is all set to premiere on FOX on May 24, 2023.

3) MasterChef: United Tastes of America

A still from MaserChef (Image via Hulu)

MasterChef is perhaps the most popular cooking show in television history. It also played a vital role in popularizing FOX reality cooking shows in general. The twelfth season of the show, subtitled United Tastes of America, is scheduled to premiere in May of this year, and is expected to be one of the most exciting seasons of the show ever since its conception.

The show features Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Aaron Sanchez as the current panel of judges. All three of them have a considerable fan following and are popular figures on television. It is Ramsay, however, whose presence is expected to bring about the kind of suspense and thrill that his shows usually do.

The winner of the competition will be awarded the MasterChef title as well as a large sum of money. Only home cooks and those with minimal cooking experience will compete, making their journey to the title extremely relatable and personal. The judges will also be mentoring the contestants along the way.

The thirteenth season of Masterchef will premiere on FOX on May 24, 2023.

These are some of the most anticipated and exciting FOX reality cooking show releases scheduled for May 2023. Cooking shows aren't just a part of the channel but have become the face of FOX reality cooking shows.

