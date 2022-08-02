How rich is Joel McHale? Comedian’s net worth explored as he turns host for Celebrity Beef Season 1

Celebrity Beef is set to premiere on E! on August 2, at 10 pm ET. Each episode of the show will feature two celebrity contestants trying to settle a personal feud between themselves while whipping up delicious dishes for their host and judge Joel McHale.

The light-hearted cook-off between celebrities will have twists and turns throughout the different stages of the competition. For instance, contestants might gain advantages like access to exclusive ingredients, or have to contend with disadvantages such as exchanging knives for gardening tools while cooking.

The winning celebrity not only takes home a trophy but also claims $10,000, which they will donate to a charity of their choice.

Celebrity Beef host Joel McHale is an American comedian, actor, voice artist and television personality. Having had a successful career in film and television, McHale's current worth stands at well over $10 million.

He gained national recognition after starring in NBC’s Community, a sitcom revolving around a former lawyer attending community college upon being suspended for having a fake degree.

Here, we explore the details of the Celebrity Beef host's fortune, ahead of the show's premiere on August 2, 2022.

What is the net worth of Celebrity Beef host Joel McHale? Assets and more explored

Celebrity Net Worth estimates McHale's net worth to stand at approximately $14 million.

While playing Jeff Winger on NBC sitcom Community, he drew a salary of $60,000 per episode. Given that the sitcom aired a total of 110 episodes, Showbiz CheatSheet estimates that McHale earned approximately $7 million for his entire run as Jeff.

He is also well-known as the host of E!’s The Soup that aired from 2004 to 2015. At the peak of the show, McHale’s annual income was $2 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, in 2007, McHale and his wife Sarah Williams bought a house in Los Feliz, Los Angeles for $1.88 million which they later sold for $2.5 million in 2016. In 2009, they also bought a house in Washington for $500,000. In 2014, they bought a gated mansion in Studio City, California for $5.15 million.

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, the Celebrity Beef host also owns an expansive collection of vehicles such as Icon FJ43 and Porsche 911.

Joel McHale's career as an actor and host

McHale was born in 1971 in Rome, Italy and has a Bachelor’s degree in History. He also holds a Master of Fine Art degree from the Professional Actors Training Program, where he graduated in 1995. He began his career while performing in downtown Seattle as a part of an improv comedy group in the '90s.

Over the last two decades, Joel has established himself as a great actor and host. While The Soup was his big break, he was previously on Almost Live!, Bill Nye, The Science Guy, The Huntress, and Will & Grace. He was also the host of E! TV’s radio show Loveline.

Following The Soup, the actor appeared in many movies such as Ted and Deliver Us from Evil. In 2016, he landed the lead role in The Great Indoors.

McHale also hosted the Independent Spirit Awards in 2011, the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in 2014, the ESPY Awards in 2015, Live! with Kelly in 2016 and the 43rd People’s Choice Awards as well as the Webby Awards in 2017.

The Celebrity Beef host first appeared on the big screen as part of Spider-Man 2, and was then seen in small roles in Lords of Dogtown and Mini’s First Time.

Currently, McHale hosts a podcast called The Darkest Timeline with Ken Jeong, who was his co-star in Community.

More about Celebrity Beef

In Episode 1 of the series, Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris will be looking to settle their long-term feud. The two have been close friends for a while but Harris' issue with her best friend is her inability to say no. The Lucifer star also mentioned that her best friend's actions can sometimes make her look high maintenance.

Other celebrities to appear on the show include Ben Higgins & Nick Viall, Cynthia Bailey & Todd Bridges, Andy Grammer & Justin Baldoni, Sylvester & Loni Love, Dolores Catania & Caroline Manzo, Missi Pyle & Jeff Lewis, and twin sisters Nikki & Brie Bella.

McHale described Celebrity Beef as being a culinary talk show where he gets to mess around and cook with a a bunch of celebrities. At the end of each episode, McHale will decide the winner who will take home the trophy as well as $10,000 to be donated to a charity chosen by the winning celebrity.

Celebrity Beef premieres on August 2, 2022 at 10 pm ET on E!

