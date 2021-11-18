Who is Kardea Brown? All about the host ahead of 'The Great Soul Food Cook-Off' premiere

Kardea Brown will be hosting the new Discovery+ show, The Great Soul Food Cook-Off. While Food Network viewers know her as the Delicious Miss Brown, Kardea is here to increase her fan base.

The new food television series centers around Black cooking traditions and celebrating Black cooks.

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off is a six-episode culinary competition premiering on November 20. Each episode will feature various cooking challenges, with the winner bagging a prize of $50,000.

Hailing from South Carolina, Kardea Brown is all about celebrating her Gullah roots. Read on to find out more about the host.

'The Great Soul Food Cook-Off' host's love for cooking was inspired by her grandmother

Thirty-four-year-old Kardea Brown will be hosting the all-Black-focused cooking series. Brown is a contemporary Southern cook born in Charleston, South Carolina.

She is extremely proud of her Gullah/Geechee roots. Kardea's love for cooking started in her grandmother’s kitchen, learning to cook Gullah dishes that were passed down from her ancestors.

"I learned the basics of cooking from my grandmother, but my mother was always the entertainer. She loved having her friends over for dinner. She always had big lavish birthday parties where she did all of the cooking, so I think that’s where I got the idea of cooking for entertainment, and cooking for friends and family," Kardea shared.

Brown studied to get a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and pursued a career in Social Services. In 2013, Kardea switched gears and entered the culinary field.

Kardea has featured as a guest on many television shows such as ABC’s The Chew and Food Network’s Farmhouse Rules, BBQ Blitz, The Kitchen, Chopped Jr., Beat Bobby Flay and Cooks vs. Cons.

The talented cook also has her own show on the Food Network, Delicious Miss Brown, which is currently in its fifth season.

All about 'The Great Soul Food Cook-Off'

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off will premiere with a Soul Starter Challenge. The first round will revolve around a meal featuring a portion of meat and three sides that are African-American community must-haves.

Along with main judges Eric Adjepong and Melba Wilson, guest judges Tanya Holland, Alexander Smalls, BJ Dennis, Tiffany Derry, Millie Peartree and Kwame Onwuachi will be joining the series to critique the chefs' weekly creations.

The eight contestants of The Great Soul Food Cook-Off are Chris Scott, Dorian Hunter, Fred Fluellen, Jamarius Banks, Jermaine Smith, Razia Sabour, Shacafrica Simmons and Tirzah Love.

Oprah Winfrey Network's (OWN) The Great Soul Food Cook-Off will debut on November 20, exclusively on Discovery+.

Edited by Sabine Algur