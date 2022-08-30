How rich is Natasha Leggero? Stand-up comedian’s rumored net worth explored ahead of Guy’s Ultimate Game Night premiere

Stand-up comedian Natasha Leggero will be seen on Guy’s Ultimate Game Night. It is a cooking competition hosted by two renowned chefs, Guy Fieri and Antonio Lafaso.

Guy’s Ultimate Game Night will premiere on Food Network on August 31 at 9/8c on Food Network. It will feature celebrities from different fields competing in various challenges to win grand prize money for the charity they support.

Who is Natasha Leggero appearing on Guy’s Ultimate Game Night

Natasha Leggero, an American actress and comedian, has a net worth of $2 million, and climbed the success ladder after hosting MTV's The 70s House in 2005. She also appeared as a regular roundtable panelist on Chelsea Handler's late-night talk show, Chelsea Lately (2008 to 2014).

The Illinois-born Leggero, who has Italian and Swedish ancestry, began performing in plays at age 10 in Chicago. She is well known for her hilarious observational comedy routines. The television personality has performed at various comedy clubs across the country.

Post her parents' divorce, she did odd jobs like mowing laws, working at grocery stores and catering among others. She graduated from Hunter College, New York, with a B.A. in theater criticism in 2000 and moved to Los Angeles in 2001 to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Leggero created the Comedy Central period sitcom, Another Period (2015-2018) with Riki Lindhome. As a voice actress, Leggero has voiced the roles of Callie Maggotbone in Ugly Americans (2010-2012), Ethel in Brickleberry (2013-2015) and Shannon in Hoops (2020). She has also starred in the NBC sitcom Free Agents (2011), Dice (2016-2017), and in the CBS sitcom Broke (2020), among others.

Leggero is married to comedian Moshe Kasher and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2018.

All about Guy’s Ultimate Game Night

In the new cooking show, Guy Fieri will invite some of his close pals to pit them against each other to test their culinary skills. The synopsis of Guy’s Ultimate Game Night reads:

"The new game show puts a culinary twist on classic party games as the celebrity contestants compete in front of a live studio audience for the chance to win prizes for their favourite charity.

It also says:

Chef Antonia Lofaso assists with all the action of the competition, as the celebrities play with food in the hands-on challenge and test their culinary knowledge with trivia and word puzzles. They must stay on their toes as they never know what Guy will throw their way. Let the games begin!"

In the premiere of Guy’s Ultimate Game Night, the host will invite Ron Funches, Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches to participate in the cooking competition. The description of episode 1, titled Laugh, Rock and Rolls, reads:

“Guy Fieri and Antonia Lofaso invite comic actor Bobby Moynihan, comedian Ron Funches and legendary rockstar Bret Michaels to the Flavortown Lounge for an epic night of games; the contestants will face confetti cannons and more in the name of charity.”

Other guests who will show off their cooking skills on Guy’s Ultimate Game Night are:

Chef Nyesha Arrington

Actress Lauren Ash

Chef Maneet Chauhan

Actor Ben Feldman

Actress Vivica A. Fox

Television host Kevin Frazier

Comedian Ron Funches

Actor Billy Gardell

Sports reporter Jay Glazer

Television host Matt Iseman

Magicians Penn Jillette and Teller

Chef Troy Johnson

Television personality Carson Kressley

Olympian Tara Lipinski

Comedian Cheech Marin

Television personality Ross Matthews

Chef Aaron May

Television host Maria Menounos

Musician Brett Michaels

Actress Alyssa Milano

Comedian Bobby Moynihan

Actress Francia Raisa

Filmmaker Kevin Smith

Television host Charissa Thompson

Chef Jet Tila

Television host Nischelle Turner

DJ tWitch

Chef Michael Voltaggio

Olympian Johnny Weir

Comedian Kym Whitley

Musician Carnie Wilson

Tune in at 9/8c on Wednesday, August 31on Food Network to watch the all-new cooking competition, Guy’s Ultimate Game Night.

Edited by Madhur Dave