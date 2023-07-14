“Move on”: Vanderpump Rules fans react to clips of Scheana Shay yelling at Tom Sandoval while filming season 11

In the wake of the cheating scandal, two Grammy nominations, and the filming of season 11, Vanderpump Rules is making headlines once again. Despite the fact that filming for season 11 has already begun, the internet is trending with clips of what's to come in the upcoming season.

Recently, a clip was released on social media that featured Scheana Shay screaming at Tom Sandoval and talking about his affair with Raquel Leviss, while Tom was dating Ariana. It is unclear what exactly happened between Shay and Tom in the clip, but she could be seen yelling at Tom, "f***ed Raquel."

As a result of the clip going viral, fans have been sharing their reactions all over Twitter. On social media, fans have been asking to "move on" from the cheating scandal since it had already been covered in the Vanderpump Rules season 10's three-part reunion.

When will Vanderpump Rules season 11 be released?

The show's 10th season ended in a very chaotic manner, revealing everything about the cheating scandal. When did it begin, how long did it last, and why did it persist. Leviss also shared her side of the story regarding the affair, along with Ariana and Tom. After this, fans are waiting for Vanderpump Rules season 11 to see what it has in store for them.

Alex Baskin, the executive producer of the show, Vanderpump Rules, shared many details about this upcoming season in an interview with Variety a few months ago. Regarding the filming of season 11, he said:

“It’s definitely a balancing act, because we don’t want too much time to elapse. We can also, as we’ve proven, get cameras up if we need to. If Tom and Ariana happen to move, we’re up. But, I think that we need enough time to pass that we’re not just caught in this vortex. I think how fortunate we are, that 10 years into this, we’re still this relevant.”

Currently, no details have been provided regarding season 11's release date, but based on the release of season 10 earlier this year, it is expected that Vanderpump Rules season 11 will come out in February 2024. As well as this, there has been a great deal of reaction from fans regarding the clip released on social media. The following are some reactions from fans:

🌴 @SkyLyf3 anything for camera time 🥱 #TMZ Scheana the OG mistress still mad Tom cheated 🙄anything for camera time 🥱 #PumpRules Scheana the OG mistress still mad Tom cheated 🙄😂 anything for camera time 🥱 #PumpRules #TMZ https://t.co/tyxDCUobyw

hyacinthe @remulupin_ @RyleeMariePope everyone who puts up with tom sandoval deserves an award lmao @RyleeMariePope everyone who puts up with tom sandoval deserves an award lmao

A cheating scandal erupted on Vanderpump Rules season 10

Ariana was at one of Tom's Los Angeles concerts in March 2023 when the cheating scandal first broke. Afterward, the show aired its season 10 final episode in which Ariana and her friends, Maloney and Shay, talked about the incident. According to Ariana:

"I went with Tom to Tom Tom because he had that party thing. I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime. It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz's. I called Raquel and I started like, making her like, f---ing tell me what the f---? When did this start? She said, 'Right after the girls trip. She said they kissed.”

In addition, Ariana added:

“Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom [Schwartz]. And he said, well, they actually f---ed in her car that night. And he didn't have a key to get in so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in. My emotions were clearly all over the place and he was angry at me. Angry. At me!"

Ultimately, the couple ended their relationship, but this topic didn't end there, since the three-part reunion discussed the whole incident briefly. According to the video that was released regarding season 11, this topic may continue in the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

You can watch all the episodes of season 10 on Bravo.

