"Can't wait": Lala Kent teases "strangest" season of Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules fans have been eagerly anticipating the upcoming season 11 and on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Lala Kent gave some intriguing insights into what viewers can expect. On her own podcast, Give Them Lala, Kent teased that the upcoming installment will be a strange one with some unexpected twists.

In the recent episode of her podcast, Lala Kent hinted at unexpected twists and turns in the new season. She also revealed that the season will be unlike any other of the Bravo series. Vanderpump Rules gave fans a bombshell of a season 10 and now, as Lala has hinted, the upcoming season will only be bigger and better.

"I can’t wait until this airs," the reality star said.

Lala Kent is taking a new approach with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars in season 11

On the latest episode of Give Them Lala, Kent dropped some hints about unexpected twists and turns that will make season 11 stand out from the rest.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 has already made headlines across the world with its scandals and shocking revelations. It closed the season with one of the biggest scandals in the history of reality TV aka the Scandoval. Tom Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend Arian Madix with her BFF Raquel Leviss.

However, as she revealed on her podcast, season 11 introduced Lala Kent to some surprising and unforeseen situations that challenged her in new ways.

"You will see a bit of a turn where there’s things that I have maybe needed in the past that I didn’t get because people were like, ‘Oh, she’s got her own back.' There is a little bit of a twist which I was very, very thankful for. It is just a very interesting environment to be a part of," she said.

Her hint suggests that viewers will witness a fresh and unexplored side of Lala, as she navigated through unchartered territory.

Lala Kent didn't hold back when she described Vanderpump Rules season 11 as "the strangest season" that they ever filmed. Typically, during filming, she would be eager for the episodes to air, but this time around, she expressed a different sentiment. She said that there would be a day when the dust would settle and people would move on.

"Usually when we film I am like, ‘I can’t wait until this airs.’ This round I am more, ‘I am going to go do and be and then I will retreat because I am very much in a healing process right now'," Lala Kent went on to say.

That's not all, as the Vanderpump Rules star is all set to make a significant change in her approach to interacting with her co-stars. She decided to let her guard down, hoping for a different outcome. However, as she confessed, the experience left her feeling exposed and uncomfortable.

As filming for season 11 has commenced, eagle-eyed fans have noticed some familiar faces missing from certain events. They noticed that Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney did not join the rest of the cast members on the Lake Tahoe trip. Additionally, Raquel Leviss' absence from filming due to her recent entry into a mental health facility added a layer of mystery to the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.