Vanderpump Rules Season 10 X Secrets Revealed: List of "Scandoval" incidents that were a well-kept secret

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is keeping up the high octane of drama as it premiered a first-of-its-kind uncensored and extended version of the three-part reunion on June 14 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Secrets Revealed has shown some never before seen footage with more scoop on Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss.

Tom Sandoval had an affair for at least six months with Raquel Leviss while being in a relationship with her best friend, Ariana Madix. The situation gave rise to the viral term "Scandoval."

The bonus episode, titled Secrets Revealed, showed some jaw-dropping footage from before and after Scandoval, including a scene between Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, and Tom Sandoval a mere 15 hours after Raquel and Tom were intimate.

Here's a list of shocking incidents that were kept under wraps until now.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 secrets revealed

1) Raquel Leviss crashed guys' night

There was more to the guys' night than what met the viewers' eyes. Raquel Leviss had crashed the August 2022 evening with Charli Burnett. James Kennedy was not "super stoked" about it.

After coming back from the trip, Sandoval told Ariana Madix:

"I missed you last night, but technically it was supposed to be kind of a guys' night."

Soon after, Raquel and Charli arrive at the couple's home to offer Ariana flowers as her dog, Charlotte, had recently passed away. While greeting, Raquel and Tom secretly joked about how they hadn't seen each other for so long.

“It’s been so long! [I] barely recognize you anymore!” he said.

2) The Roller Skating Date

Ariana and Sandoval went on a roller skating date after his affair with Raquel had already begun. The Vanderpump Rules producer, who confirmed the same, asked Lisa Vanderpump:

"Hypothetically, you were being cheated on, and someone took you on a roller skating date to put effort into that relationship that he had already stepped out on — how p**sed would you be?

Her response was not in favor of the man in question.

On the same day, the couple discussed Katie Maloney and Lala Kent's issues with Raquel. Ariana told Sandoval how she had defended Raquel by making it clear that they would have to work hard to make her hate Raquel as she loves her so much.

"And them saying stuff like, ‘I wouldn’t trust Raquel around my man,’ I’m like, ‘We’ve all stayed in houses together. … It sucks that maybe you guys don’t have that friendship family that we’ve had the past few years with each other," she added.

3) Raquel and Scheana Shay's unfiltered conversation

Previously, as seen by fans, Tom Sandoval got caught in a lie about Raquel spending the night while Ariana had gone to her grandmother's funeral in September 2022. The unseen footage from Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed shows Raquel and Scheana Shay discussing the lie.

"[Sandoval and Schwartz] shouldn't have lied because then it just looks like something's going on that isn't. I think what's weird is everyone trying to make it like you, our friend, are gonna secretly do something with one of our guys when we're not there," Scheana said.

"To paint the picture that I'm some, like, homewrecking wh*re is just a little bit far-fetched," Raquel replied.

This conversation was way before Raquel had confessed in the Vanderpump Rules reunion part 3 about her ongoing affair with Tom Sandoval.

4) James' suspicion of Tom Sandoval

In the last scene of the episode, James revealed to Ally, Lala, and Katie that he had a feeling something was off. Previously, he texted Tom the night Ariana found the inappropriate video of Sandoval and Raquel on the former's phone.

In the messages, James reached out to inform Sandoval that he was present at TomTom to witness the debut of his band's new single but potentially missed the set as he got the timings wrong. Sandoval was okay with his absence which made James more suspicious.

“I know something was off but I saw the videos and it looked amazing. … Congratulations on the release man! Night.” Sandoval “liked” the congrats text," James said.

Vanderpump Rules doesn't end here, as it is expected to start filming season 11 by the end of the month. Watch the Vanderpump Rules Secrets Revealed episode exclusively streaming on Peacock on June 15.

