Why did Lele Pons turn down a multi-million deal with WWE? Details and more on the latest revelation

Celebrities are often used to promote WWE events. It is a common way to increase the promotion's exposure and appeal to a wider audience. With WrestleMania 39 right around the corner, expect surprise appearances from industry giants and celebrities.

Venezuelan-American internet personality Lele Pons rose to fame on the social media platform Vine in 2013. She became the most looped and followed female video star before the app was shut down in 2017. She has since continued creating content on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. She is no stranger to WWE and has shown up a few times over the years in a few Premium Live Events.

In the latest episode of Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, Lele confirmed that WWE did reach out. During their discussion, Logan playfully suggested that she should follow in his footsteps and consider joining the company. Lele admittedly considered wrestling as a fallback. However, she turned down the offer.

"They can offer me $20 million. It’s not about the money, I swear, it really isn’t,” Pons continued. “Mentally, I want to be prepared. You have to be mentally prepared. You should not give a f**k what other people are saying because it’s a lot of confrontation. I suck at confrontation. If you tell me something, I’m like, ‘You're right.’” [H/T Wrestling News]

The former Vine personality continued to confess that she didn't enjoy confrontation, a demanding aspect of a wrestling career.

Logan Paul’s WWE Journey and his rivalry with Seth Rollins

Fellow internet personality and popular YouTuber, Logan Paul, first became associated with WWE in 2019. He was invited to be a guest on Monday Night RAW to promote his upcoming boxing match against YouTuber KSI. Michael Cole conducted the interview.

After his appearance, Logan expressed interest in being involved with the company more substantially. He kept appearing at events, including a cameo during the 2020 Royal Rumble.

In March 2021, it was announced that Logan Paul would be involved in the build-up to WrestleMania 37. He was involved in a storyline with Kevin Owens, which culminated in a match between Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania, with Logan Paul serving as a guest at ringside.

The animosity began around Logan and Seth when they had a brief feud leading up to the WrestleMania 37 event in April 2021. Tensions continued to boil when Logan eliminated Seth from the 2023 Royal Rumble match. The two eventually confronted each other and Logan knocked out Seth in a single blow. Soon after, their match was made official for WrestleMania 39.

