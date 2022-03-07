Logan Paul set to appear on Monday Night RAW

WWE has taken to Twitter to confirm that YouTube personality and boxing star Logan Paul will appear on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

Paul has fought the likes of KSI and Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring and is set to compete at WrestleMania 38. Logan will team up with former WWE Champion The Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik, who the pair recently attacked on a Miz TV segment.

The return of Paul was teased by Miz as a famous tag team partner for a match against Rey and his son after Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

The Mysterios have since addressed the attack with an in-ring promo on last week's RAW.

It has now been revealed that Logan Paul will return to WWE's flagship show on Monday night alongside his WrestleMania tag team partner and fellow Cleveland native, The Miz, as the show emanates from their hometown.

Check out WWE's tweet below:

WWE @WWE



wwe.com/shows/raw/arti… Two of Cleveland’s finest are back in “The 216” and are ready to celebrate as @mikethemiz and his #WrestleMania 38 tag team partner @LoganPaul will throw a homecoming celebration tomorrow night on #WWERaw Two of Cleveland’s finest are back in “The 216” and are ready to celebrate as @mikethemiz and his #WrestleMania 38 tag team partner @LoganPaul will throw a homecoming celebration tomorrow night on #WWERaw!wwe.com/shows/raw/arti… https://t.co/wSt6F4QnGB

The tweet states that the pair will return to "The 216" and will throw a "homecoming celebration" on the show.

Logan Paul was a part of last year's WrestleMania

Though he is set to compete in a match at this year's WrestleMania, Paul has appeared at the Showcase of the Immortals before.

At last year's WrestleMania 37 in Tampa Bay, Florida, Logan Paul got involved in the match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and received a stunner from Kevin Owens for his troubles.

With WrestleMania fast approaching and WWE looking to get as many eyes as possible on their product during the build, the mainstream appeal of the YouTube star will prove to be fruitful.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the hometown celebration of Logan Paul and The Miz. With WrestleMania just a few weeks away, the build to the Show of Shows has well and truly begun.

What do you think of Logan returning to Monday Night RAW? What do they have in store for their homecoming celebration? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

