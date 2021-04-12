Kevin Owens defeats Sami Zayn clean, stuns Logan Paul

Sami Zayn may be certain that there is a conspiracy against him, but there was no such thing tonight. The Great Liberator lost cleanly in a superb wrestling match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37.

The match was a throwback to many of the classic matches between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, with both men leaving everything they had in the ring. Even Zayn's special guest Logan Paul found himself in awe.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens exchanged blows, unleashing everything they had in their arsenals. There were some great spots, with Zayn hitting a neck-breaking suplex on KO at ringside and Owens hitting a nice suplex of his own - a Fisherman Suplex off the top rope.

Both men exchanged finishers early on, with KO hitting the Pop-Up Powerbomb and Zayn his patented Blue Thunder Bomb. While those weren't enough to end the match, Owens had one more move in his pocket, as a stunner put an end to Sami's conspiracy theories.

There was betrayal, though, as Logan Paul ended up switching sides and joining Kevin Owens. Of course, KO couldn't be bothered and hit Paul with a stunner for good measure.

What is next for Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul?

There is an interesting dynamic between Zayn, Owens and Paul

Their WrestleMania 37 match maybe over, but there is still a lot WWE can do with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul, especially with how things ended on Night Two of the Show of Shows.

Clearly Zayn will now be incorporating Logan into his conspiracy theory, and Logan himself will have some questions he would like answered.

WWE can run with this a little longer, as there is a lot that can be done with this storyline. The Great Liberator will want revenge on Paul, and surely the YouTuber star would like to know just why he was stunned by Kevin Owens.

What do you think of a possible continuation to the storyline between Sami Zayn, Logan Paul, and Kevin Ownes? Share your thoughts with us down below.