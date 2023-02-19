Why did Logan Paul attack Seth Rollins? Reason for their beef revealed

Logan Paul made his WWE return at Elimination Chamber 2023 in the most emphatic way possible. Paul stuck it big-time to his current rival, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, costing him the coveted United States Championship.

After The Visionary stomped Montez Ford's skull into the platform outside the ring, Austin Theory stole the pinfall. However, the impact from the Curb Stomp seemed to have incapacitated Ford, who didn't move an inch. The referees entered the chamber and helped Montez backstage. The door to the chamber was open, allowing The Maverick to run into the ring.

He hit a Buckshot Lariat and a Curb Stomp on Seth Rollins. Theory then took advantage to execute A-Town Down for the pinfall. The reasoning behind Logan Paul's actions doesn't need much explanation. Since Paul eliminated Rollins in the Men's Rumble, the two superstars have been at each other's throats on social media.

However, The Visionary refused to address The Maverick on television, always turning a blind eye to the questions posed backstage.

However, on the go-home RAW edition of Elimination Chamber, the former Universal Champion finally addressed Paul on Miz TV.

Seth Rollins insinuated that the YouTube sensation cost him his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania. According to him, pro wrestling doesn't mean anything to The Maverick, who only does it for fame and attention.

The comments may have pushed the 27-year-old mega-star. Logan Paul has proven his passion for WWE and was disturbed by Rollins' questioning of his motives for entering the squared circle.

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul will reportedly take place at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

Following Logan's actions at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, the writing is officially on the wall. The Visionary may not want to give Paul the attention he deserves, but The Maverick may have crossed all lines.

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul is the reported plan for WrestleMania 39. Initially, this seemed like a last-minute compromise. However, Rollins' promo and Paul costing The Visionary the US Title have added much heat and fire to this program.

Neither man can afford a loss, which makes the outcome more unpredictable. One thing is for sure, though, we are in store for a "banger."

