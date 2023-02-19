Austin Theory retains the United States Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber thanks to Logan Paul

WWE Superstar Austin Theory is still your United States Champion, thanks to an assist from Logan Paul inside the Elimination Chamber.

Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber event featured Austin Theory defending his United States Title against the likes of Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, and Seth Rollins inside the gruesome structure. At one point, all six competitors made it into the ring before any eliminations occurred. Reed was the first to go after Rollins, Gargano, and Ford hit the Aussie star with their finishers.

It would eventually come down to Ford, Rollins, and Theory. The Visionary hit the Street Profits member with a stomp that led to his elimination, but Ford was slow to get up, and the referees opened the cage to help him out of the ring.

This led to Logan Paul coming in and nailing Rollins with a Buckshot Lariat and stomp of his own. Theory would pick up the pieces and hit A-Town to retain the title.

This will most likely lead to Seth Rollins and Paul facing off at WrestleMania 39. Rollins had been calling out the celebrity boxer in interviews over the last few weeks.

It remains to be seen how Rollins will respond to Paul's attack on the upcoming episode of RAW. As for Austin Theory, it is not known what his plans are for the Showcase of the Immortals.

