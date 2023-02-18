Seth Rollins is set for a massive first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Seth Rollins has created an illustrious career in the company after making his way to the main roster with The Shield and later joining the Authority by breaking up the stable. According to a recent report, The Visionary is set to clash against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39.

Last year, Seth Rollins lost his way to WrestleMania 38 as he had no viable opponent to compete against at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Later, Vince McMahon booked him into a match with a mystery opponent who turned out to be the returning Cody Rhodes.

However, the Road to WrestleMania for the Visionary is quite easy around this time. The company has teased who his opponent could be at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Texas. During the match, Logan Paul returned to the company and eliminated Seth 'Freaking' Rollins.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, a first-time-ever match between The Visionary and The Maverick is 100% confirmed for the event at the SoFi Stadium. This will be their first official singles encounter as it has been less than two years since Paul made his first appearance with the company.

It would be interesting to see if Paul can beat Rollins and get one up over the former members of The Shield. Logan Paul's last match was at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 where he lost to Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins is set to compete for the United States Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Last year, Seth Rollins won his second United States Championship after WWE Extreme Rules 2022. He defeated Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW after the All Mighty was attacked by Brock Lesnar.

However, the Visionary lost the title in less than 50 days when Austin Theory defeated him and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2022.

Upon losing his title, he has been feuding with the current United States Champion on WWE RAW. At the start of the year, he lost a one-on-one bout for the United States Championship against Austin Theory but has since qualified for the Elimination Chamber US title match.

He has also made remarks about Logan Paul ever since the latter eliminated him from the Men's Royal Rumble match. If Seth Rollins succeeds in the Elimination Chamber match for the US Championship in Montreal ahead of WrestleMania 39, the match between him and the Maverick could very well be for the championship.

