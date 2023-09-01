Office Race cast list: Who stars in Comedy Central's new movie?

Comedy Central's new TV movie, Office Race, will premiere on the channel on September 4, 2023.

The film focuses on an unambitious employee who's been tasked with the duty of running a charity marathon. It depicts the various challenges that he faces at work as he tries to deal with his fitness-obsessed boss.

Take a look at the official synopsis of the film, according to Comedy Central's YouTube channel:

''This unmotivated office drone refuses to go the extra mile at work but is willing to go 26.2 miles to one-up his insufferable boss. Catch the premiere Monday, 8/7c on Comedy Central.''

Office Race stars Beck Bennett in the lead role, along with many others essaying pivotal supporting characters. The movie is helmed by Jared Lapidus, who has co-written the script with James Kilmoon.

Comedy Central's Office Race cast list: Who stars in the new workplace comedy?

#1 Beck Bennett as Pat

Actor Beck Bennett dons the lead role of Pat in Comedy Central's Office Race. Pat is an umabitious corporate employee who struggles to deal with his highly demanding and fitness-obsessed boss. His life takes a dramatic turn after he's assigned the task of running a marathon.

Pat is the protagonist of the story and it'll be interesting to see how his character evolves over the course of the narrative. Beck Bennett looks quite impressive in the movie's trailer, portraying his character with his own unique sense of humor.

He's best-knownf for his performances in Bill & Ted Face the Music, Greener Grass, Plus One, and many more.

#2 Joel McHale as Spencer

Joel McHale essays the role of Spencer in the new comedy movie. Spencer is Pat's boss who is extremely obsessed with fitness and tends to micromanage his team a lot. His equation with Pat is the defining aspect of the movie and it'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored.

McHale looks phenomenal in the trailer and viewers can expect a charming and entertaining performance from him. He's previously appeared in Parachute, Animal Control, The Seven Faces of Jane, and many more films and TV shows.

#3 Alyson Hannigan as Pat

Alyson Hannigan stars as Pat in Office Race. She shares the same name as her boyfriend. She's concerned about Pat's lack of ambition and enthusiasm in life and their relationship is going through a tricky period.

Hannigan looks hilarious and charming in the film's trailer and promises to deliver an engrossing performance in the series. She has been a part of Flora & Ulysses, Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story, You Might Be the Killer, and Fancy Nancy: Fancy It Yourself, Do You Take This Man, and Star Plates, to name a few.

Apart from Alyson Hannigan, Beck Bennett, and Joel McHale, the comedy flick also includes several others in crucial roles like:

J.B. Smoove as Harry

Geoffrey Arend as Don

Kylie Bunbury as Julie

Katlyn Carlson as Kiki

Matt Richards as Dave

Karolena Theresa as Olivia

Rory Keane as Aidan

Erinn Hayes as Rita

Kelsey Grammer as Coach B

Don't forget to catch Office Race on Comedy Central on Monday, September 4, 2023.