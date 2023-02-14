Fox's new sitcom Animal Control is set to air on the channel on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series focuses on a group of animal control workers who struggle to understand why animals can be so simple, unlike humans. The show depicts their numerous challenges at work and in their personal lives.

The show stars Joel McHale in the lead role as Frank, along with many others playing important supporting roles. The series is helmed by Rob Greenberg & Bob Fisher.

Animal Control on FOX promises to be a fun watch

Rotten Tomatoes dropped the first look for the new series on February 13, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the main characters from the show. The clip is narrated by actor Joel McHale. The quirky clip does not reveal any major spoilers but offers a peek into several hilarious moments from the show.

Overall, the trailer maintains a distinctly funny and lighthearted tone that fans of sitcoms would certainly love. Here's a brief description of the new comedy series, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''A group of local animal control workers' lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Leading the crew is Frank, an opinionated, eccentric animal control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room.''

The synopsis further reads:

''In his past life as a cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, leaving him cynical and curmudgeonly. Despite his rough exterior, he is blessed with an almost superhuman ability to understand animals.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a funny and charming sitcom that explores several intriguing themes like human beings' relationship with animals and many more.

In brief, about Animal Control cast and crew

Actor Joel McHale portrays the lead role of Frank in Fox's new sitcom. Fox is knowledgeable and well-read, with a strong sense of justice and morality. He was fired earlier from his department after he tried to expose rampant corruption.

McHale looks quite brilliant in the series' first look, promising to deliver a thoroughly impressive performance. Apart from Animal Control, Joel McHale has been a part of several acclaimed and popular films and shows over the years, including Community, The Great Indoors, and The Happytime Murders, to name a few.

Starring alongside McHale in another key role is Vella Lovell as Emily. Details about her character are not known at this point, but she's expected to play a significant role in the show. Lovell looks quite impressive in the first-look clip, and viewers can expect a memorable performance from her.

The rest of the supporting cast includes various actors like Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, Grace Palmer, Michael Rowland, and Kelli Ogmundson, among many others.

The show is helmed by noted writers Bob Fisher and Rob Greenberg. Fisher's credits include Wedding Crashers and We're the Millers, while Greenberg is known for The Moodys, Meet Dave, and many more.

Don't forget to watch Animal Control on FOX on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes