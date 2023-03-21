Digman! on Comedy Central: Release date, air time, trailer, and more details explored

Comedy Central is slated to host its first show of 2023, Digman!. Starring Andy Samberg of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame as the titular character of Rip Digman, the upcoming animated sitcom has been created by Neil Campbell and Samberg.

Apart from Samberg, the comedy show has enlisted Melissa Fumero, Guz Khan, Tim Robinson, Tim Meadows, Mitra Jouhari, and Dale Soules in the main cast. Meanwhile, the guest list includes stars like Maya Rudolph, Jane Lynch, Kyle Mooney, Daniel Radcliffe, Edgar Wright, and Clancy Brown, among many others.

The synopsis of the show, provided by the network, reads:

“Archaeologist Rip Digman faces constant peril as he and his team excavate legendary treasures in ancient ruins for the sake of preservation and their own legacies.”

The pilot episode is slated to hit Comedy Central on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, while the second episode, titled Et Tu, will be released a week later, on March 29, 2023.

The Digman! trailer indicates the zany humor the show will own

As of now, the episode count hasn’t been disclosed but reports state that there will be more than six, and each episode will have a runtime of 22 minutes on average.

Digman!, belonging to the archeologist-adventure genre, got its 2:18-minute-long trailer almost a fortnight ago.

The clip, aided by Smash Mouth’s best-known track All-Star in the backdrop, starts with Samberg’s character failing in a mission and suffering from a personal crisis as the media tries to bring him down from fame.

When a lady suggests he start dating again, the celebrity archaeologist-adventurer arrogantly says:

“The only dating I’m interested in is carbon dating.”

Lines like “Legends are rarely real,” and characters named Snerdly Toot Bottom, Saltine, and Fleety in the trailer indicate the whacky South Park-esque humor Digman! will be known for.

Digman! comes from the Brooklyn Nine-Nine duo of Samberg and Campbell

The upcoming sitcom is the first venture where Samberg and Campbell have worked together from scratch.

Their earlier association was in Fox/NBC’s iconic comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where Samberg was the protagonist and co-producer, while Campbell was the writer-producer. Speaking of the “awesome” experience, Samberg said:

“The reason we were so kind of hot to do something together is because we have such similar sensibility. We want to go for the dumbest joke possible, we don’t want to shy away from that.”

As mentioned, Samberg and Campbell have roped in some starry names as guest actors on Digman! but they have their eyes set on retired English actor Daniel Day-Lewis.

The three-time Oscar winner is known to be notoriously picky about his projects, but Campbell emphasized that they want him to come “out of retirement for this show.” While talking to Screen Rant, Samberg quipped:

“We’re dangling the carrot.”

The other English star they want to sign for Digman! is Academy Award winner Kate Winslet. The Hot Rod actor said:

“I’m trying to peer pressure Kate Winslet into doing it, because I did a movie with her and she kept pretending like she wanted to do it.”

The film Samberg is referring to is Lee, an upcoming biographical movie. Helmed by Academy Award nominee Ellen Kuras in her feature directorial debut, the upcoming film is based on British photographer Antony Penrose’s book, The Lives of Lee Miller.

Winslet will play the titular character in the movie, while Samberg will appear as American photojournalist-editor David Scherman.

Digman! will release on Comedy Central on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 10.30/9.30c.

