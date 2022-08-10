 5 fun facts about South Park

South Park is an animated sitcom created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone for Comedy Central, which debuted on August 13, 1997. The series, which follows four foul-mouthed young boys from the Colorado town of the same name, will soon complete 25 years on screen. The show is known for its dark humor and writing that has ingeniously satirized a wide range of relevant topics over the years.

This adult cartoon is well-loved by audiences and critics alike, consistently receiving high ratings. It remains one of Comedy Central’s highest-rated programs.

A two-night long concert from August 9 to August 10, celebrating the 25th anniversary of South Park, featured the creators of the show, along with a variety of musical performances. The concert was held in Denver, Colorado, at the Red Rocks Amphitheater. The extravagant celebration was taped and will air on Comedy Central on August 13.

While fans bask in the nostalgia of this classic adult animated show, here are a few interesting facts about South Park before the 25th anniversary special airs on Comedy Central.

South Park: 5 fun facts

1) The creators aren't fans of the initial seasons

The duo has been writing all the episodes of the show for over two decades now. While fans love the earlier seasons of the show, the creators do not look back at the episodes with fondness. The writing of the show has evolved and changed over the years as it has been through a lot of cultural and political eras. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Trey Parker revealed:

“If I had to permanently erase anything from the library, it would basically be anything before season 4. It’s just embarrassing to watch. OK, we were like 26, 27. But it’s like, ‘Really?’ We thought that was funny? We thought that was well-written? Oh my God, this is terrible.”

2) Fox rejected the show’s pitch

Before it was taken up by Comedy Central, Fox turned down Matt Stone and Trey Parker's pitch for the show because it wasn't family-friendly enough for the network.

They didn't think an adult cartoon would appeal to a wide audience. Hence, the show didn't work out well with Fox.

3) Jerry Seinfield wanted to feature in the show

Jerry Seinfeld offered to provide voice services for a role in South Park's first season. He later withdrew his offer after he was asked to voice "Turkey No.2" in an episode called "Starvin' Martin."

4) It takes just a week to develop an episode

The creative team works for a period of seven days, writing, implementing, and producing a new episode of the show. The only time they missed a deadline was due to a long power cut during the production of Goth Kids 3: Dawn of the Posers.

5) Significance of the Red Rocks theater in the making of South Park

Red Rocks is the perfect place to celebrate South Park’s 25th anniversary, featuring artists like Primus and Ween. The theater is special to the creator duo of Trey Parker and Matt Stone for a number of reasons. They first met in Boulder, Colorado as university students, and created the show through a hilarious VHS Christmas card.

Red Rocks is a world-renowned concert venue now, and it also happens to be the same place where the duo got Primus’ Les Claypool to re-record the theme song on a handheld recorder after Comedy Central decided that the previous version was too slow.

