Twitter goes wild as South Park drops teaser for upcoming special

The teaser for South Park Paramount+ special South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 dropped and set the Twitterati abuzz. Along with the announcement that the special will be released on July 13, the teaser showed Randy going "full nuclear Karen" amid the ensuing chaos in the town.

As America's most controversial long-running cartoon series, the show has become a pop culture staple. It has given rise to many memes and satirical content. After 26 seasons, as the show gears up to celebrate its 25th anniversary on-air, fans still can't get enough of the adult animated series.

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 is the fourth special to be launched on Paramount+ after South Park: Post Covid, South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, and South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 1. The lattermost ended on a cliffhanger and left fans eager for a sequel special.

Randy goes "full nuclear Karen" in South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 and Twitter can't keep calm

Loyal fans of Matt Stone and Trey Parker's tongue-in-cheek social commentary series are eager to see what happens in the Streaming Wars sequel special. The official synopsis of the upcoming made-for-TV-film reads,

"Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolds and threaten South Park's very existence."

The Streaming Wars continue. SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS PART 2 premieres July 13 on Paramount+.

The new trailer for the upcoming special shows Randy Marsh becoming a full blown Karen and threatening people inside a grocery store. The trailer also announced that the special will be released exclusively on Paramount+ on July 13, 2022 for viewers in the US and Canada.

The latest South Park movie event premieres July 13th. Quick, hide the managers, Randy Marsh has gone "full nuclear Karen" in the new teaser trailer for South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2.The latest South Park movie event premieres July 13th. cos.lv/PHbS50JKWOE Quick, hide the managers, Randy Marsh has gone "full nuclear Karen" in the new teaser trailer for South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2. The latest South Park movie event premieres July 13th. cos.lv/PHbS50JKWOE

The events of Streaming Wars Part 1 showed the town of South Park on the brink of disaster following a drought, leaving it up to the main characters Stan, Kyle, and Kenny to sort things out. The latest trailer shows Stan's father Randy going "full nuclear Karen" and fans of the show can't get over it.

While some Twitter users are loving Randy's character arc, others are just excited for the sequel finally coming out.

:P Kyle/Mori @Lill3aP STREAMING WARS PART 2 OH MY GOD IM LITERALLY JUMPING AROUND AND FLAPPING MY ARMS AHGAJJHJ tiktok.com/@southpark/vid… STREAMING WARS PART 2 OH MY GOD IM LITERALLY JUMPING AROUND AND FLAPPING MY ARMS AHGAJJHJ<AKHOUGIAKGK tiktok.com/@southpark/vid…

26 seasons and three specials later, South Park continues to remain a fan-favorite no-holds barred from social commentary, popular among teens and adults alike. It is as relevant to modern audiences today as it was when it first premiered on MTV in 1997.

DominicSinX @DominicSinX1 @ZensProducer @DonOfTheDeadmk5 @PolarbearMystic #SouthPark @thezencomic I think I only watched it once. 22 minutes of South Park is my comfort zone. Patiently awaiting Part 2 of the Streaming Wars!!! @SouthPark @ZensProducer @DonOfTheDeadmk5 @thezencomic I think I only watched it once. 22 minutes of South Park is my comfort zone. Patiently awaiting Part 2 of the Streaming Wars!!! @SouthPark @PolarbearMystic #SouthPark

Craig._.Hat? @HalseyKalina #randymarsh #karen Did y'all see the new part 2 streaming wars on south park?Randy's a Karen LMAO btw sorry for not posting alot lmao #southpark #randykaren LMAO Did y'all see the new part 2 streaming wars on south park?Randy's a Karen LMAO btw sorry for not posting alot lmao #southpark #randymarsh #karen #randykaren LMAO https://t.co/rY7nKiK5Kj

As the small-town South Park gang returns for more rowdy and ridiculous events, the upcoming special has become the talk of the town. The adult animated comedy has always been a point of discussion among viewers, including some of its most divisive episodes. Naturally, Randy's Karen persona and the follow-up to the events of the previous special has got Twitterati talking.

Also can't wait to Randy Marsh as a Karen Can't not wait for south park streaming wars part 2 and I hope we get a Stendy moment at the endAlso can't wait to Randy Marsh as a Karen Can't not wait for south park streaming wars part 2 and I hope we get a Stendy moment at the end#SouthPark Also can't wait to Randy Marsh as a Karen

I know some of y'all don't like the steaming wars but... Yes!!!! BUT WTF HAPPENS TO TOLKEIN'S DAD?



#SouthPark WE'RE GETTING STREAMING WARS PART 2!!!!!!!!! WE'RE GETTING PART 2, WE'RE GETTING PART 2, HOLY SH*T, HOLY SH*T, HOLY SH*T, HOLY SH*T!!!!!!!!!!!!!I KNEW WE WOULD!!!!I know some of y'all don't like the steaming wars but... Yes!!!! BUT WTF HAPPENS TO TOLKEIN'S DAD? WE'RE GETTING STREAMING WARS PART 2!!!!!!!!! WE'RE GETTING PART 2, WE'RE GETTING PART 2, HOLY SH*T, HOLY SH*T, HOLY SH*T, HOLY SH*T!!!!!!!!!!!!!I KNEW WE WOULD!!!! I know some of y'all don't like the steaming wars but... Yes!!!! BUT WTF HAPPENS TO TOLKEIN'S DAD?#SouthPark https://t.co/gZXRydqCvA

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 1 recap

The Streaming Wars original was announced in May and premiered on Paramount+ on June 1. It parodied competition among streaming services featuring a new service that had entered against Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and others.

Streaming Wars Part 1 followed a large drought in the city of Denver caused by ManBearPig, that resulted in streams drying up and discussions about reinstituting water restrictions. However, Randy Marsh and Steve Black had water due to their elevation. They capitalized on their privileged position and started streaming water down for other residents.

Eventually, other residents began buying land near Randy and Steve so that they too could get a share of the benefits. Meanwhile, Cartman grew tired of living in a giant hot dog and tried to convince his mom to get breast implants to impress the rich man who bought land in front of them.

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 will be released exclusively on Paramount+ on July 13, 2022.

