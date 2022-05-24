What time will Sonic 2 air on Paramount+? Release date revealed

Sonic 2, the highly anticipated action-packed adventure comedy movie, is all set to arrive on the popular streaming platform Paramount+, this May 2022. The movie has been gleaned from Sega's fan-favorite video game franchise. It is a sequel to 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog.

Josh Miller, Pat Casey and John Whittington have served as the co-writers of the brand new Paramount film, while Jeff Fowler is the director. Notable actor Ben Schwartz will be seen reprising his vocal role as Sonic the Hedgehog.

The movie had its theatrical release on March 30, 2022 in various markets, while it was released in United States theaters on April 8, 2022. Since its arrival, the movie has received quite a lot of positive responses from both critics and the audience.

It is safe to say that the news of the movie arriving on Paramount + will definitely create a lot of buzz among fans as they are eagerly waiting to witness its highly intriguing plot.

Without further delay, let's find out all about Sonic 2, ahead of its debut on Paramount +.

Know all about Sonic 2 before it airs on Paramount +

What is the release date of Sonic 2 on Paramount +?

Paramount's highly awaited action-adventure comedy film Sonic 2 is all set to premiere this May 24 (Tuesday), 2022, exclusively on Paramount +.

The official synopsis that has been released along with the trailer for the movie by Paramount Pictures, writes:

"The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands."

Without a shred of doubt, the movie will take the audience on an action-packed thrilling adventure.

How's the trailer looking?

Take a closer look at the official trailer for Sonic 2 here.

By the looks of the trailer, it seems like the movie will be full of stunning visuals and hilariously exciting adventures. The way the trailer has captured quite enthralling glimpses of the movie is quite fascinating and captivating.

The movie will chronicle the story of Sonic and Tails, who will come together as a power-packed team to find Master Emerald ahead of Knuckles the Echidna and Dr. Robotnik, while also battling with G.U.N, a military institution.

Fans are eager to witness what this sequel to the highly popular movie will bring to the table as it arrives on May 24, 2022, on Paramount +.

Who are the cast members of the movie?

The Paramount movie will see Ben Schwartz lending his voice to Sonic the Hedgehog. Other actors on the voice cast list entail Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Miles "Tails" Prower, Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna and Donna J. Fulks as Longclaw.

The actors on the live-action cast list include Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik / Dr. Eggman, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Natasha Rothwell as Rachel, Shemar Moore as Randall, Adam Pally as Wade Whipple, Lee Majdoub as Stone and a few other promising actors.

Don't forget to watch Sonic 2, debuting this May 24 (Tuesday), 2022, exclusively on Paramount +.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul