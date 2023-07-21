Is Harry Jowsey currently single? Too Hot To Handle alum wants to get married someday

Harry Jowsey, popularly known for his appearance on the season 1 premiere of Too Hot To Handle has recently revealed he is "very, very single." After calling it quits with the show's season 3 alum Georgia Hassarati in April 2023, Jowsey has finally revealed details of how he is going to date with more purpose now instead of his usual "playboy" approach.

In a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Harry Jowsey is seen explaining in detail on what is he looking for in his next relationship and what made him change his outlook from playing around to a more secure relationship.

Too Hot To Handle alum confessed to the Call Her Daddy podcast host, Alex Cooper that he hopes to have a secure relationship with his next future partner. He exclaimed:

"Everyone stay away from me, unless you’re the wife — unless you’re the one."

Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey is changing his dating habits since his breakup with Georgia Hassarati

Too Hot To Handle has been popularly known for making single men and women form an emotional connection without engaging in any s*xual activity. Especially the AI host, Lana has been seen to be strict with her rules in order to make the contestants form a meaningful connection.

After the end of show's season 1, Harry Jowsey is finally taking Lana's advice seriously and working on finding "the one".

The 26-year-old reality star recently sat down with Call Her Daddy podcast host, Alex Cooper, providing deeper insights into his post-breakup experiences. He revealed he is now dating with more intention and purpose, seeking a deeper emotional connection instead of just casual flings.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, Harry opened up about his current relationship status in the podcast episode, admitting to feeling somewhat disillusioned with love.

"Yeah, officially staying single. I’m just, I’m not having much luck. And I started therapy after this last breakup."

Harry's journey to finding love hasn't been without its challenges. He called it quits with Too Hot To Handle season 3 alum Georgia Hassarati in April 2023 as the latter has been allegedly accused of cheating. But it hasn't stopped Harry from trying to find the one with whom he wants to grow old with.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, in an interview with Us Weekly, Harry, for the first time openly spoke about getting married and having kids someday. He revealed:

"Everyone’s different. I think that there may be like some people that, you know, are madly in love with someone, but they love to be open and share or whatever else. But for me, like, I think it’s one person … Like, if I am imagining like the mother of my kids, it’s one person and it’s someone that I wanna grow old with."

Despite Harry's party-boy persona and occasional escapades on his OnlyFans account, the Too Hot To Handle alum has expressed a genuine desire for a committed and loving relationship. In the previously mentioned interview, he further added there’s “nothing better” than being in love. He said:

"Like, waking up in the morning and like making sure she got her flowers, making sure there’s fresh coffee, making sure that everything in her life [is] taken care of and being like, ‘Oh, I get to provide for someone."

Jowsey has emphasized that he is not rushing into anything for now but is still on the lookout for someone who he could spend the rest of his life with.