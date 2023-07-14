How did Too Hot to Handle season 5 cast react to the no physical intimacy rule? One contestant almost cried

Netflix dropped the first four episodes of Too Hot to Handle season 5 on Friday, July 14, and let's just say the cast was not happy to learn that they were not allowed to have s*x. The 10 singletons joined the show under the false pretense that they were going to find love on a yacht in a series called Love Aboard. Netflix even hired a fake host, Captain Blower, who was going to throw beach parties and help contestants in many challenges.

The crew immediately started to find contestants who they were most attracted to and made plans of sharing a bed, according to the rules. They were enjoying themselves at a beach party when Captain Blower told the crew about another hot single arriving on the beach, the cone-shaped robotic host Lana.

The crew started to scream "no" when they saw the popular host, implying that all 10 contestants understood that they would not be allowed to have any form of physical intimacy.

Lana analyzed the behavior of the contestants after their arrival and understood their patterns of flirting. Christine was very confused and upset as she confessed that she came on Too Hot to Handle for "d*ck." Dre began to cry and was seen hugging other people.

Megan started to scream when she learned that they could not even be involved in self-gratification and asked others to unplug Lana. Elys gave a naughty look to the cameras and said that rules turn her on and that they are meant to be broken.

Meanwhile, Louis said in a confessional that the cone had brought him "pain and torture" and Megan confessed that her dreams of snogging all the boys had been broken.

Everyone perked up when they were told that they would get $200,000 if they did not break any rule, after which Dre turned happy again and confessed that if there was anything he loved more than s*x, it was money.

Too Hot to Handle cast members had already started to form meaningless connections

Lana had chosen the 10 contestants of Too Hot to Handle season 5 as they valued meaningless physical relationships more than any serious bonds. Right after their arrival, Louis accepted the request of three girls to be in his bed on the first night itself.

Later, he chose Hannah over Christine and Megan. Christine kept giving Louis angry looks and warned Hannah by saying that she had won the battle but not the war.

Hunter and Alex were both interested in Elys. Alex flirted with her first but did not ask her to share a bed with him.

Later, Hunter took advantage of that and asked her for the same in the hot tub, where they shared the first k*ss of Too Hot to Handle season 5. They were seen ki*sing on the first night in bed, breaking the rules right at the beginning of the show.

Dre was concerned that he might lose out on the prize money so he encouraged others not to break any rules. Others respected the rules for the first night of the season.

Fans can stream the first four episodes of Too Hot to Handle season 5 on Netflix now. The next three episodes will be dropped next Friday, July 21, and the final three episodes will be released on Friday, July 28.

