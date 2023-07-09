Meet the cast of Too Hot to Handle season 5

Too hot to Handle is back with new contestants and some old rules! Season 5 of the show premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 14, at 03:01 am ET. The show will continue for two weeks, with a new batch of episodes dropping every Friday, until July 28.

Single contestants from all over the country will have to live together in one villa and abstain from any physical form of intimacy to earn the grand prize of $200,000.

This will be a shocker for the players as they think that they will be joining another show. Some of the money will be reduced from the prize pool anytime someone breaks the rules.

Cast of Too Hot to Handle season 5 will feature 5 attractive men and women

5 attractive men and women will have to live together in one villa, trying to keep their hands off each other.

1) Alex Snell

Originally from London, UK, Alex is a 28-year-old personal trainer who only worries about two things- hair and holidays. He is indecisive but often disguises it as being spontaneous, which might not be very helpful on Too Hot to Handle.

2) Christine Obanor

26-year-old Christine is a 6 ft 1-inch model from Texas. She is used to getting her own way with the guys and gets an ick if she is not someone’s number one girl.

3) Courtney Randolph

Randolph is a 25-year-old Real Estate Agent from Houston, USA, who is also building her own business empire. She is every girl’s cheerleader and is very loyal to her partners, which might be well suited for a show like Too Hot to Handle.

4) Elys Hutchinson

23-year-old Elys is a Switzerland-based model. She calls herself the perfect blend of “tomboy and girly girl” and it looks like she has a thing for flirting with “an international roster.”

5) Hannah Brooke

24-year-old Hannah is a popular artist and content creator from LA with over half a million followers. She is a triple threat for other girls on Too Hot to Handle given that she has the voice of an angel, she dances like nobody’s watching and is known to “run rings around guys.”

6) Hunter LoNigro

Influencer Hunter LoNigro is a 24-year-old adventurous risk taker from Arizona who has 19K followers on Instagram. He is the Mr. Popular of his friend circle and it looks like he is behind every “free spirited headturner” girl.

7) Isaac Francis

Isaac is a 24-year-old model and banker from New Jersey. He is the “ultimate frat bot” and calls himself a “mischievous spirit” who turns heads in every party.

8) Louis Russell

22-year-old Louis is a model from Hampshire, UK who calls himself “cheeky, charming and a challenge.” He likes football, boxing and making girls believe that he loves them for a night.

9) Megan Thompson

26-year-old Megan Thompson is a personal assistant and JLS’ number one fan. She is a “bundle of joy” from Cambridge who wants to see what she does wrong in relationships.

10) Shedre Woodard

23-year-old Dre is from Atlanta and used to be one of the 12 siblings, due to which he knows how to make his presence felt. He is a graduate student and goes on a date every day of the week.

New episodes of Too Hot to Handle will drop on Netflix every Friday until the finale on 28 July.

